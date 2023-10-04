Ruder Finn acquires boutique digital marketing agency Pandan Social in Malaysia

Campaign can reveal that global integrated communications consultancy Ruder Finn, has acquired Pandan Social, a boutique digital marketing agency based in Malaysia.

Founded in 2018, Pandan Social specialises in online community management and brand connectivity, with a team of 14 digital experts across strategy, creative, analysis, and more. The company offers clients services including social media marketing, media planning and buying, content creation, website development, influencer outreach and PR amongst others. The Pandan Social team will be integrated within Ruder Finn’s digital arm—RFI Asia—and will continue to provide its existing suite of services.

This latest acquisition signals Ruder Finn's ongoing efforts to raise their presence in the digital and creative marketing spaces in APAC and globally, now with 26 offices worldwide.

In August the firm launched their new AI creative studio: RF Studio 53. The studio combines existing creative and tech teams from Osmosis Films and SPI Group, with Ruder Finn’s US and UK-based design and video teams, along with developers from the agency’s TechLab teams based in the US and India. Ruder Finn acquired Osmosis, a Brooklyn, New York-based video content agency, in 2020, and New Jersey-based healthcare internal comms agency SPI in 2019.

Two weeks ago, the firm announced the launch of rf.engage—a new global centre of excellence for strategic internal communications and engagement, bringing together the agency’s strategic internal communications, change management and employee engagement expertise from across their network and SPI Group.

Ruder Finn has also added over 100 new clients to its roster worldwide year to date, including companies across healthcare, technology, fashion and conservation. Key wins include Balenciaga, The World Wildlife Fund, Nestle Health Science, GSK and more. In Asia, the firm lists Amazon, Marriott International, Prudential, HSBC, Manulife, Tencent and Subway amongst its portfolio.

Speaking of the newest acquisition, Ruder Finn's CEO Kathy Bloomgarden said, "We are thrilled to welcome the Pandan Social team into the Ruder Finn Group. Pandan Social’s expertise in crafting analytics-based strategies will be valuable to our digital marketing practice. This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering innovative digital marketing solutions that meet our clients' evolving needs.”

Daniel Woodroof, Pandan Social's co-founder added, "We are excited to become part of the dynamic and rapidly expanding Ruder Finn team. This partnership will empower us to amplify our expertise and deliver even more impactful digital marketing solutions to our clients."

More to come next week as Campaign shares insights from our exclusive sit-down with CEO Kathy Bloomgarden to discuss the above, the state of the global communications market, the lines between advertising and public relations, and much more.