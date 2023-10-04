News Media PR
Rahat Kapur
1 day ago

Ruder Finn acquires boutique digital marketing agency Pandan Social in Malaysia

EXCLUSIVE: Their latest acquisition bolsters Ruder Finn's ongoing efforts for expansion in APAC, integrating 14 new specialists into their Asian arm across the areas of strategy, PR, creative, video production, influencer management, website development and more.

Ruder Finn acquires boutique digital marketing agency Pandan Social in Malaysia

Campaign can reveal that global integrated communications consultancy Ruder Finn, has acquired Pandan Social, a boutique digital marketing agency based in Malaysia.

Founded in 2018, Pandan Social specialises in online community management and brand connectivity, with a team of 14 digital experts across strategy, creative, analysis, and more. The company offers clients services including social media marketing, media planning and buying, content creation, website development, influencer outreach and PR amongst others. The Pandan Social team will be integrated within Ruder Finn’s digital arm—RFI Asia—and will continue to provide its existing suite of services.

This latest acquisition signals Ruder Finn's ongoing efforts to raise their presence in the digital and creative marketing spaces in APAC and globally, now with 26 offices worldwide.

In August the firm launched their new AI creative studio: RF Studio 53. The studio combines existing creative and tech teams from Osmosis Films and SPI Group, with Ruder Finn’s US and UK-based design and video teams, along with developers from the agency’s TechLab teams based in the US and India. Ruder Finn acquired Osmosis, a Brooklyn, New York-based video content agency, in 2020, and New Jersey-based healthcare internal comms agency SPI in 2019.

Two weeks ago, the firm announced the launch of rf.engage—a new global centre of excellence for strategic internal communications and engagement, bringing together the agency’s strategic internal communications, change management and employee engagement expertise from across their network and SPI Group. 

Ruder Finn has also added over 100 new clients to its roster worldwide year to date, including companies across healthcare, technology, fashion and conservation. Key wins include Balenciaga, The World Wildlife Fund, Nestle Health Science, GSK and more. In Asia, the firm lists Amazon, Marriott International, Prudential, HSBC, Manulife, Tencent and Subway amongst its portfolio.

Speaking of the newest acquisition, Ruder Finn's CEO Kathy Bloomgarden said, "We are thrilled to welcome the Pandan Social team into the Ruder Finn Group. Pandan Social’s expertise in crafting analytics-based strategies will be valuable to our digital marketing practice. This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering innovative digital marketing solutions that meet our clients' evolving needs.”

Daniel Woodroof, Pandan Social's co-founder added, "We are excited to become part of the dynamic and rapidly expanding Ruder Finn team. This partnership will empower us to amplify our expertise and deliver even more impactful digital marketing solutions to our clients."

More to come next week as Campaign shares insights from our exclusive sit-down with CEO Kathy Bloomgarden to discuss the above, the state of the global communications market, the lines between advertising and public relations, and much more.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

2 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

3 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

4 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

5 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

6 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

8 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

9 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Related Articles

Ruder Finn launches AI creative studio
Aug 2, 2023
Jess Ruderman

Ruder Finn launches AI creative studio

Mindshare appoints global chief strategy officer
The Information
Sep 12, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

Mindshare appoints global chief strategy officer

More than 450 scientists call on PR, creative agencies to drop fossil fuel clients
Jan 20, 2022
Aleda Stam

More than 450 scientists call on PR, creative ...

Ruder Finn-owned RF Thunder expands across India
Nov 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ruder Finn-owned RF Thunder expands across India

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco

Not afraid to make bold moves, Teoh is breathing new life into one of Vietnam’s oldest brewing companies, helping local communities along the way.

How advertisers are funding record amounts of disinformation
15 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How advertisers are funding record amounts of ...

The spread of unreliable AI-generated news websites are unintentionally being funded by some of the world's biggest brands through their programmatic ad buys. Campaign explores.

Journalism can't be prosecuted as terrorism: Press bodies in India seek intervention over latest NewsClick media arrests
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Journalism can't be prosecuted as terrorism: Press ...

On October 3, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police raided the homes of 46 journalists, editors and writers related to the publication NewsClick—under the suspicion of disseminating Chinese propaganda and leading to two arrests under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Brands court Gen Z with anime as popularity surges
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Brands court Gen Z with anime as popularity surges

As audiences consume more global content, brands are tapping into the rising popularity of East Asian pop culture among U.S. audiences.