Can Havas Creative be more than the sum of its parts?
May 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Havas Creative's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
May 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.

World's creative elite join forces to council adland for UN brief
Apr 5, 2020
Oliver McAteer

It's not a pitch. It's not a creative competition. It's a global collaboration to make a difference for the better.

Agency Report Card 2019: Havas Creative
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

The creative side of Havas network has a lot of the right pieces in place, including talent and its resources within the Havas 'Village' and the wider Vivendi business. How did the network meet the challenges of 2019?

HSBC consolidates global creative account with WPP as lead agency
Mar 18, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Publicis is expected to keep working on creative projects and digital duties.

Brown-Forman awards global creative account to EnergyBBDO
Nov 21, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Arnold Worldwide says farewell to the Jack Daniel's business following decades of service.

