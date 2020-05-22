creative
Can Havas Creative be more than the sum of its parts?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Havas Creative's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.
World's creative elite join forces to council adland for UN brief
It's not a pitch. It's not a creative competition. It's a global collaboration to make a difference for the better.
Agency Report Card 2019: Havas Creative
The creative side of Havas network has a lot of the right pieces in place, including talent and its resources within the Havas 'Village' and the wider Vivendi business. How did the network meet the challenges of 2019?
HSBC consolidates global creative account with WPP as lead agency
Publicis is expected to keep working on creative projects and digital duties.
Brown-Forman awards global creative account to EnergyBBDO
Arnold Worldwide says farewell to the Jack Daniel's business following decades of service.
