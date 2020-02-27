ruder finn

What does China’s luxury market look like in 2020?
Feb 27, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What does China’s luxury market look like in 2020?

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Economic and political instability in Hong Kong and mainland China are likely to put a dent on luxury spend.

Deepfake videos menace publishers and brands
Feb 1, 2019
Olivia Parker

Deepfake videos menace publishers and brands

The rise of video manipulation is spurring news publishers to take action, explains the director of the BBC World Service Group. But risk experts say it's only a matter of time before brands get hit too.

'Fly Better' says Emirates—and do stop gawping at the air hostesses
Nov 7, 2018
Ad Nut

'Fly Better' says Emirates—and do stop gawping at the air hostesses

The Dubai-based airline celebrates 33 years in the skies with a new campaign showing off what it calls "a bold new brand promise".

Meaning is optional: PR and the cheapening of words
May 29, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Meaning is optional: PR and the cheapening of words

We’ve known for a long time that talk is cheap, but in today’s maelstrom of misinformation and dishonesty, is the word at its lowest ebb? If so, what does this mean for the future of communications?

Ruder Finn names new Asia head as Dumont takes global role
Jan 10, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Ruder Finn names new Asia head as Dumont takes global role

Jean-Michel Dumont, who has led the network in Asia since 2008, will relocate to Europe as head of international strategy.

Ruder Finn announces promotions
Jun 21, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Ruder Finn announces promotions

Promotions include a regional and two Hong Kong-based positions.

