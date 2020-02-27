ruder finn
What does China’s luxury market look like in 2020?
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Economic and political instability in Hong Kong and mainland China are likely to put a dent on luxury spend.
Deepfake videos menace publishers and brands
The rise of video manipulation is spurring news publishers to take action, explains the director of the BBC World Service Group. But risk experts say it's only a matter of time before brands get hit too.
'Fly Better' says Emirates—and do stop gawping at the air hostesses
The Dubai-based airline celebrates 33 years in the skies with a new campaign showing off what it calls "a bold new brand promise".
Meaning is optional: PR and the cheapening of words
We’ve known for a long time that talk is cheap, but in today’s maelstrom of misinformation and dishonesty, is the word at its lowest ebb? If so, what does this mean for the future of communications?
Ruder Finn names new Asia head as Dumont takes global role
Jean-Michel Dumont, who has led the network in Asia since 2008, will relocate to Europe as head of international strategy.
Ruder Finn announces promotions
Promotions include a regional and two Hong Kong-based positions.
