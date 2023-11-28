Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

Mindshare and Ogilvy made it three times in a row over the last three years as the WPP-owned agencies dominated the South Asia leg of the Agency of the Year Awards in 2023.

Like 2021 and 2022, Mindshare India bagged the South Asia Digital and Media Agency of the Year, while Ogilvy took home the Creative Agency of the Year accolade.

Mindshare India won a total of 20 awards on the night. Along with the above mentioned big wins, the agency won Gold in the ‘India Digital Agency of the Year’ and ‘South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year’ categories. There were four wins for Mindshare in the individual categories too. Ruchi Mathur was the winner in the ‘Agency Growth Leader of the Year’ category, Priyanka Arora in the ‘South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year’ category, Riddhi Bangera in the ‘South Asia Young Achiever of the Year’ category and Abhay Sachar in the ‘South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year’ category.

Ogilvy bagged a total of seven wins en route to retaining the South Asia Creative Agency of the Year. Six of the seven wins were Gold. The agency won Gold in the ‘India Creative Agency of the Year’ category and the ‘South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year’ category. Further four wins came in the individual categories. Parshuram Mendekar bagged the win in the ‘South Asia Account Person of the Year’ category, VR Rajesh took the coveted ‘South Asia Agency Head of the Year’ and Bhakti Malik was ‘South Asia Strategic/ Brand Planner of the Year’.

Talented.Agency, a new entrant into Agency of the Year, bagged a total of six wins. Its tally included two Gold, three Silver and a Bronze. The Gold wins came in the ‘South Asia Best Place to Work’ and ‘South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year’ categories. The agency also won Silver in the ‘India Creative Agency of the Year’ and ‘India Digital Agency of the Year’ category.

Avian WE became the first agency to bag the ‘South Asia PR Agency of the Year’ title. The agency also won Gold in the ‘India PR Agency of the Year’ category.

McCann Worldgroup India’s CEO and CCO and APAC chairperson, Prasoon Joshi won the ‘Creative Leader of the Year’.

Other Gold winners of the night included:

Wavemaker India: India Media Agency of the Year

Ogilvy Pakistan: Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year

Mindshare Pakistan: Pakistan Media Agency of the Year

Phoenix Ogilvy: Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year

Leo Burnett India and Mondelez: South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year

Popkorn: South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year

Shobiz: South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year

M&C Saatchi Performance: South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year

Ariel: South Asia Brand of the Year