Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

- Wavemaker India: India Media Agency of the Year
- Ogilvy Pakistan: Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
- Mindshare Pakistan: Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
- Phoenix Ogilvy: Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
- Leo Burnett India and Mondelez: South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
- Popkorn: South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
- Shobiz: South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
- M&C Saatchi Performance: South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
- Ariel: South Asia Brand of the Year
|Agency Categories
|Region
|Entry Category
|Award
|Credited Agency
|Credited Market
|ID
|South Asia
|India Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy India
|India
|SA01.397511
|South Asia
|India Creative Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Talented.Agency
|India
|SA01.397149
|South Asia
|India Creative Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett India
|India
|SA01.395140
|South Asia
|Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA02.397108
|South Asia
|Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
|Silver
|IAL Saatchi & Saatchi
|Pakistan
|SA02.395161
|South Asia
|Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|SA02.395295
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Phoenix Ogilvy
|Sri Lanka
|SA03.396538
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Magic Mango
|Sri Lanka
|SA03.397783
|South Asia
|India Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA04.396874
|South Asia
|India Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Talented.Agency
|India
|SA04.397385
|South Asia
|India Digital Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA04.396916
|South Asia
|India Digital Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|India
|SA04.397606
|South Asia
|Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA05.397137
|South Asia
|Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|EssenceMediacom
|Pakistan
|SA05.397562
|South Asia
|Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Mindshare
|Pakistan
|SA05.397872
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.397364
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Wavemaker Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.396949
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.396895
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Popkorn
|Sri Lanka
|SA06.397840
|South Asia
|India Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Wavemaker
|India
|SA07.397572
|South Asia
|India Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA07.396377
|South Asia
|India Media Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|EssenceMediacom
|India
|SA07.397969
|South Asia
|Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Pakistan
|SA08.397154
|South Asia
|Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|IG Square Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA08.397410
|South Asia
|Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|EssenceMediacom
|Pakistan
|SA08.397061
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.397376
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Wavemaker Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA09.396942
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Mindshare Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|SA09.397733
|South Asia
|India PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Avian WE
|India
|SA10.395323
|South Asia
|India PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|MSL INDIA
|India
|SA10.395735
|South Asia
|India PR Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Ruder Finn
|India
|SA10.395126
|South Asia
|Pakistan PR Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ogilvy PR Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|SA12.397804
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Agency
|Credited Brand
|Credited Market
|ID
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett India
|Mondelez Oreo
|India
|SA13.395145
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Silver
|EssenceMediacom
|Coca-Cola India
|India
|SA13.397968
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Bronze
|Mindshare
|Ikea
|India
|SA13.396451
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Agency
|Credited Market
|ID
|South Asia
|South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Edelman India
|India
|SA14.395365
|South Asia
|South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA15.396380
|South Asia
|South Asia Best Culture
|Gold
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA16.396928
|South Asia
|South Asia Best Culture
|Silver
|Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP
|India
|SA16.393725
|South Asia
|South Asia Best Culture
|Silver
|White Rivers Media
|India
|SA16.396330
|South Asia
|South Asia Best Culture
|Bronze
|Talented.Agency
|India
|SA16.397423
|South Asia
|South Asia Best Place to Work
|Winner
|Talented.Agency
|India
|SA17.397427
|South Asia
|South Asia Best Place to Work
|Commendation
|Ogilvy India
|India
|SA17.397528
|South Asia
|South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Popkorn
|Sri Lanka
|SA18.397866
|South Asia
|South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP
|India
|SA18.393560
|South Asia
|South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA19.396937
|South Asia
|South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Conran Design Group Mumbai
|India
|SA19.396452
|South Asia
|South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Landor & Fitch
|India
|SA19.395856
|South Asia
|South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare
|India
|SA20.396440
|South Asia
|South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Shobiz
|India
|SA20.396438
|South Asia
|South Asia Consultancy of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA21.396414
|South Asia
|South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare
|India
|SA22.397072
|South Asia
|South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|South Asia
|South Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ADA
|Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India
|SA24.397493
|South Asia
|South Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Wavemaker
|India
|SA24.397744
|South Asia
|South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|India
|SA25.396950
|South Asia
|South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year
|Silver
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|SA25.397100
|South Asia
|South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|India
|SA25.396692
|South Asia
|South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Shobiz
|India
|SA26.396433
|South Asia
|South Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA27.396939
|South Asia
|South Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Talented.Agency
|India
|SA27.397408
|South Asia
|South Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|White Rivers Media
|India
|SA27.396354
|South Asia
|South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Mindshare
|India
|SA28.396448
|South Asia
|South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|FCB Kinnect
|India
|SA28.396857
|South Asia
|South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|White Rivers Media
|India
|SA28.396361
|South Asia
|South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy India
|India
|SA29.397519
|South Asia
|South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|ITW Universe
|India
|SA29.397553
|South Asia
|South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Mindshare India
|India
|SA29.396379
|South Asia
|South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|South Asia
|South Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|SA31.397122
|South Asia
|South Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Wavemaker
|India
|SA31.397802
|South Asia
|South Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|India
|SA31.396918
|South Asia
|South Asia Production Company of the Year
|Bronze
|Prodigious India
|India
|SA32.397096
|South Asia
|South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|South Asia
|South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|South Asia
|South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|India
|SA35.396917
|South Asia
|South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Silver
|White Rivers Media
|India
|SA35.396359
|South Asia
|South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Core Media Pakistan
|Pakistan
|SA35.395174
|South Asia
|South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year
|Gold
|Talented.Agency
|India
|SA36.397417
|South Asia
|South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year
|Silver
|Ogilvy India
|India
|SA36.397523
|South Asia
|South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year
|Bronze
|McCann Worldgroup India
|India
|SA36.396408
|People Categories
|Region
|Entry Category
|Award
|Credited Nominee
|Credited Agency
|Credited Market
|ID
|South Asia
|South Asia Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|Parshuram Mendekar
|Ogilvy India
|India
|SA38.397543
|South Asia
|South Asia Account Person of the Year
|Commendation
|Jugal kathuria
|Mindshare
|India
|SA38.396528
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Ruchi Mathur
|Mindshare
|India
|SA37.396430
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|Commendation
|Raj Kamble
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA37.396951
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|VR Rajesh
|Ogilvy India
|India
|SA39.397532
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Commendation
|Prasoon Joshi
|McCann Worldgroup India
|India
|SA39.396419
|South Asia
|South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Abhay Sachar
|Mindshare
|India
|SA40.396921
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Team Name
|Credited Agency
|Credited Market
|ID
|South Asia
|South Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|South Asia
|South Asia Creative Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Prasoon Joshi
|McCann Worldgroup India
|India
|SA42.396421
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Team Or Nominee Name
|Credited Agency
|Credited Market
|ID
|South Asia
|South Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|Winner
|Team Famous
|Famous Innovations
|India
|SA43.396955
|South Asia
|South Asia New Business Development Team of the Year
|Commendation
|Cloud Pitchers
|Mindshare
|India
|SA43.396429
|South Asia
|South Asia Producer of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|South Asia
|South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Bhakti Malik
|Ogilvy India
|India
|SA45.397534
|South Asia
|South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Commendation
|Ankit Vohra
|McCann Worldgroup India
|India
|SA45.396423
|South Asia
|South Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|Riddhi Bangera
|Mindshare
|India
|SA46.396801
|South Asia
|South Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Commendation
|Trishla Jhaveri
|McCann Worldgroup India
|India
|SA46.396424
|South Asia
|South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Priyanka Arora
|Mindshare
|India
|SA47.397065
|South Asia
|South Asia Young Creative Person of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|Brand Categories
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Brand
|Credited Market
|ID
|South Asia
|South Asia Brand of the Year
|Winner
|ARIEL INDIA
|India
|SA50.397962
|South Asia
|South Asia Marketer of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|Regional Awards
|Entry Category
|Credited Agency
|South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy
|South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|South Asia PR Agency of the Year
|Avian WE