Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

WPP’s Mindshare and Ogilvy dominate the Gold wins; with the list also prominently featuring Famous Innovations and new entrant, Talented.Agency, as the second most-awarded.

Mindshare and Ogilvy made it three times in a row over the last three years as the WPP-owned agencies dominated the South Asia leg of the Agency of the Year Awards in 2023.
 
Like 2021 and 2022, Mindshare India bagged the South Asia Digital and Media Agency of the Year, while Ogilvy took home the Creative Agency of the Year accolade.
 
Mindshare India won a total of 20 awards on the night. Along with the above mentioned big wins, the agency won Gold in the ‘India Digital Agency of the Year’ and ‘South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year’ categories. There were four wins for Mindshare in the individual categories too. Ruchi Mathur was the winner in the ‘Agency Growth Leader of the Year’ category, Priyanka Arora in the ‘South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year’ category, Riddhi Bangera in the ‘South Asia Young Achiever of the Year’ category and Abhay Sachar in the ‘South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year’ category.
 
Ogilvy bagged a total of seven wins en route to retaining the South Asia Creative Agency of the Year. Six of the seven wins were Gold. The agency won Gold in the ‘India Creative Agency of the Year’ category and the ‘South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year’ category. Further four wins came in the individual categories. Parshuram Mendekar bagged the win in the ‘South Asia Account Person of the Year’ category, VR Rajesh took the coveted ‘South Asia Agency Head of the Year’ and Bhakti Malik was ‘South Asia Strategic/ Brand Planner of the Year’.
 
Talented.Agency, a new entrant into Agency of the Year, bagged a total of six wins. Its tally included two Gold, three Silver and a Bronze. The Gold wins came in the ‘South Asia Best Place to Work’ and ‘South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year’ categories. The agency also won Silver in the ‘India Creative Agency of the Year’ and ‘India Digital Agency of the Year’ category.
 
Avian WE became the first agency to bag the ‘South Asia PR Agency of the Year’ title. The agency also won Gold in the ‘India PR Agency of the Year’ category. 
 
McCann Worldgroup India’s CEO and CCO and APAC chairperson, Prasoon Joshi won the ‘Creative Leader of the Year’.
 
Other Gold winners of the night included:
  • Wavemaker India: India Media Agency of the Year
  • Ogilvy Pakistan: Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
  • Mindshare Pakistan: Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
  • Phoenix Ogilvy: Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
  • Leo Burnett India and Mondelez: South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
  • Popkorn: South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
  • Shobiz: South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
  • M&C Saatchi Performance: South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
  • Ariel: South Asia Brand of the Year
 
Agency Categories            
Region Entry Category Award Credited Agency Credited Market ID  
South Asia India Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy India India SA01.397511  
South Asia India Creative Agency of the Year Silver Talented.Agency India SA01.397149  
South Asia India Creative Agency of the Year Bronze Leo Burnett India India SA01.395140  
             
South Asia Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan SA02.397108  
South Asia Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Silver IAL Saatchi & Saatchi Pakistan SA02.395161  
South Asia Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Bronze Golden Circle Pakistan SA02.395295  
             
South Asia Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Gold Phoenix Ogilvy  Sri Lanka SA03.396538  
South Asia Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Silver Magic Mango  Sri Lanka SA03.397783  
             
South Asia India Digital Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare India India SA04.396874  
South Asia India Digital Agency of the Year Silver Talented.Agency India SA04.397385  
South Asia India Digital Agency of the Year Bronze Famous Innovations India SA04.396916  
South Asia India Digital Agency of the Year Bronze Wavemaker India SA04.397606  
             
South Asia Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan SA05.397137  
South Asia Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year Bronze EssenceMediacom Pakistan SA05.397562  
South Asia Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year Bronze Mindshare Pakistan SA05.397872  
             
South Asia Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year Silver Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.397364  
South Asia Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year Silver Wavemaker Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.396949  
South Asia Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year Bronze Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA06.396895  
South Asia Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year Bronze Popkorn  Sri Lanka SA06.397840  
             
South Asia India Media Agency of the Year Gold Wavemaker India SA07.397572  
South Asia India Media Agency of the Year Silver Mindshare India India SA07.396377  
South Asia India Media Agency of the Year Bronze EssenceMediacom India SA07.397969  
             
South Asia Pakistan Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Pakistan SA08.397154  
South Asia Pakistan Media Agency of the Year Silver IG Square Pakistan  Pakistan SA08.397410  
South Asia Pakistan Media Agency of the Year Bronze EssenceMediacom Pakistan SA08.397061  
             
South Asia Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Silver Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA09.397376  
South Asia Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Silver Wavemaker Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA09.396942  
South Asia Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Bronze Mindshare Bangladesh Bangladesh SA09.397733  
             
             
South Asia India PR Agency of the Year Gold Avian WE India SA10.395323  
South Asia India PR Agency of the Year Silver MSL INDIA India SA10.395735  
South Asia India PR Agency of the Year Bronze Ruder Finn India SA10.395126  
             
South Asia Pakistan PR Agency of the Year   No Shortlist No Award  
             
South Asia Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy PR Sri Lanka Sri Lanka SA12.397804  
             
Region Entry Category   Credited Agency Credited Brand Credited Market ID
South Asia South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Gold Leo Burnett India Mondelez Oreo India SA13.395145
South Asia South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Silver EssenceMediacom Coca-Cola India India SA13.397968
South Asia South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Bronze Mindshare Ikea India SA13.396451
             
Region Entry Category   Credited Agency Credited Market ID  
South Asia South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Silver Edelman India  India SA14.395365  
             
South Asia South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze Mindshare India India SA15.396380  
             
South Asia South Asia Best Culture Gold Famous Innovations India SA16.396928  
South Asia South Asia Best Culture Silver Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP India SA16.393725  
South Asia South Asia Best Culture Silver White Rivers Media India SA16.396330  
South Asia South Asia Best Culture Bronze Talented.Agency India SA16.397423  
             
South Asia South Asia Best Place to Work Winner Talented.Agency India SA17.397427  
South Asia South Asia Best Place to Work Commendation Ogilvy India India SA17.397528  
             
South Asia South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Gold Popkorn  Sri Lanka SA18.397866  
South Asia South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Silver Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP India SA18.393560  
             
South Asia South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year Gold Famous Innovations India SA19.396937  
South Asia South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year Silver Conran Design Group Mumbai India SA19.396452  
South Asia South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year Bronze Landor & Fitch India SA19.395856  
             
South Asia South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Silver Mindshare India SA20.396440  
South Asia South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Silver Shobiz India SA20.396438  
             
South Asia South Asia Consultancy of the Year Silver Mindshare India India SA21.396414  
             
South Asia South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Silver Mindshare India SA22.397072  
             
South Asia South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year   No Shortlist No Award  
             
South Asia South Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year Silver ADA Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India SA24.397493  
South Asia South Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year Silver Wavemaker India SA24.397744  
             
South Asia South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year Gold Mindshare India SA25.396950  
South Asia South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year Silver Interactive Avenues India SA25.397100  
South Asia South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year Bronze Wavemaker India SA25.396692  
             
South Asia South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Shobiz India SA26.396433  
             
South Asia South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Gold Famous Innovations India SA27.396939  
South Asia South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Silver Talented.Agency India SA27.397408  
South Asia South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Bronze White Rivers Media India SA27.396354  
             
South Asia South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year Silver Mindshare India SA28.396448  
South Asia South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze FCB Kinnect India SA28.396857  
South Asia South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze White Rivers Media India SA28.396361  
             
South Asia South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy India India SA29.397519  
South Asia South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze ITW Universe India SA29.397553  
South Asia South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze Mindshare India India SA29.396379  
             
South Asia South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year   No Shortlist No Award  
             
South Asia South Asia Performance Agency of the Year Silver Interactive Avenues India SA31.397122  
South Asia South Asia Performance Agency of the Year Silver Wavemaker India SA31.397802  
South Asia South Asia Performance Agency of the Year Bronze M&C Saatchi Performance India SA31.396918  
             
             
South Asia South Asia Production Company of the Year Bronze Prodigious India India SA32.397096  
             
South Asia South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year   No Shortlist No Award  
             
South Asia South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year   No Shortlist No Award  
             
South Asia South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Performance India SA35.396917  
South Asia South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Silver White Rivers Media India SA35.396359  
South Asia South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Bronze Core Media Pakistan Pakistan SA35.395174  
             
South Asia South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year Gold Talented.Agency India SA36.397417  
South Asia South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year Silver Ogilvy India India SA36.397523  
South Asia South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year Bronze McCann Worldgroup India India SA36.396408  
             
People Categories            
Region Entry Category Award Credited Nominee Credited Agency Credited Market ID
South Asia South Asia Account Person of the Year Winner Parshuram Mendekar Ogilvy India India SA38.397543
South Asia South Asia Account Person of the Year Commendation Jugal kathuria Mindshare India SA38.396528
             
South Asia South Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year Winner Ruchi Mathur Mindshare India SA37.396430
South Asia South Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year Commendation Raj Kamble Famous Innovations India SA37.396951
             
South Asia South Asia Agency Head of the Year Winner VR Rajesh Ogilvy India India SA39.397532
South Asia South Asia Agency Head of the Year Commendation Prasoon Joshi McCann Worldgroup India India SA39.396419
             
South Asia South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Winner Abhay Sachar Mindshare India SA40.396921
             
Region Entry Category   Credited Team Name Credited Agency Credited Market ID
South Asia South Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year No Shortlist No Award
             
South Asia South Asia Creative Leader of the Year Winner Prasoon Joshi McCann Worldgroup India India SA42.396421
             
Region Entry Category   Credited Team Or Nominee Name Credited Agency Credited Market ID
South Asia South Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year Winner Team Famous Famous Innovations India SA43.396955
South Asia South Asia New Business Development Team of the Year Commendation Cloud Pitchers Mindshare India SA43.396429
             
South Asia South Asia Producer of the Year   No Shortlist No Award
             
             
South Asia South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Bhakti Malik Ogilvy India India SA45.397534
South Asia South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Commendation Ankit Vohra McCann Worldgroup India India SA45.396423
             
South Asia South Asia Young Achiever of the Year Winner Riddhi Bangera Mindshare India SA46.396801
South Asia South Asia Young Achiever of the Year Commendation Trishla Jhaveri McCann Worldgroup India India SA46.396424
             
South Asia South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Priyanka Arora Mindshare India SA47.397065
             
South Asia South Asia Young Creative Person of the Year   No Shortlist No Award
             
Brand Categories            
Region Entry Category   Credited Brand Credited Market ID  
South Asia South Asia Brand of the Year Winner ARIEL INDIA India SA50.397962  
             
South Asia South Asia Marketer of the Year   No Shortlist No Award
             
Regional Awards            
Entry Category Credited Agency          
South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Ogilvy          
South Asia Digital Agency of the Year Mindshare          
South Asia Media Agency of the Year Mindshare          
South Asia PR Agency of the Year Avian WE          

 

Source:
Campaign India

