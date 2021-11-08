PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Ruder Finn-owned RF Thunder expands across India

The consultancy also appoints a new managing director in China.

Gao Ming
Gao Ming

RF Thunder, a creative consultancy launched within Ruder Finn, is expanding its operations outside of China. Following the announcement of its launch in India in August this year, the consultancy will be opening three new offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore and will plan to launch a Singapore office in 2022.

Led by EVP Suvir Paul, RF Thunder’s India operations will integrate traditional PR with digital marketing and technological development across earned, owned, shared and paid platforms. Paul will be supported by Proteek Dey, head of digital, who is responsible for creating a RF Thunder digital hub.

The consultancy provides a range of integrated comms services, including digital strategy, market analysis, content creation and reputation management across the lifestyle, corporate, healthcare and technology sectors.

Meanwhile, in China, Gao Ming has been appointed managing director of RF Thunder. He will be responsible for the consultancy’s overall operations and business development in China and will continue his current role as SVP, managing director of luxury practice, Greater China. He has been a key player in Ruder Finn’s luxury practise, advising clients such as Richemont, LVMH, Hermes and L’Oréal.

Elan Shou, Ruder Finn’s Asia CEO, said: “In Greater China, Gao Ming is a highly experienced communications expert and recognised as one of the most influential opinion leaders.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

2 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

3 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

5 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

6 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

7 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to align with changing money habits among Singapore's wealthy

9 Citibank launches 'Hidden riches' to align with Singapore's wealthy

Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

10 Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

Related Articles

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India
PR
Aug 26, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India

RF Thunder announces China promotions
PR
Dec 22, 2016
Faaez Samadi

RF Thunder announces China promotions

Is India’s luxury surge mirroring China’s?
Marketing
Jun 30, 2021
Adina-Laura Achim

Is India’s luxury surge mirroring China’s?

India, China to lead global FMCG adspend through 2023
Advertising
Apr 26, 2021
Staff Reporters

India, China to lead global FMCG adspend through 2023

Just Published

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia
Marketing
6 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia

Experience design veteran Symon Hammacott discusses his new role, the way CX expectations have shifted, and the responsibility to incorporate ethical design into client work.

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer
News
6 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest ...

CMO Rajashree R. explains how Tata Consultancy Services' inhouse team is breaking away from stereotypical B2B imagery of buildings, servers and people, to focus on aspiration and human connection.

China bans influencers from touting stocks for brokerages
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

China bans influencers from touting stocks for ...

Only KOLs who are licensed brokers will be allowed to be continue, while livestreaming investment recommendations will be banned, media outlets have reported.

Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball in town
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball ...

IAG rolls out a new car-insurance brand by rolling out a roly-poly, mellow-yellow, friendly fellow, in a campaign by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire.