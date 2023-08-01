News Technology
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Bain & Company takes on managed services divisions, acquires Australian AI firm Max Kelsen Consulting

The strategy firm diversifies its tech and AI offerings with its latest acquisition of Queensland-founded Max Kelsen Consulting.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Bain & Company has acquired managed services divisions and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions firm Max Kelsen Consulting, in a bid to strengthen their digital and tech offerings to clients worldwide.

The Australia-based consulting team with approximately 66 employees, will bring their expertise in full stack ML systems and solutions, as well as AI-powered applications and advisory services to Bain under the firm’s Advanced Analytics Group (AAG). Founded in 2015, Max Kelsen has worked with Australian and global companies to build and deploy machine learning solutions including real-time prediction, forecasting, computer vision, industrial control optimisation, robotics and more, as well as establishing best practice operational machine learning capabilities. 

The firm has served a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, and has partnered with market-leading cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. While Max Kelsen applies its ML and AI expertise across industries, such as mining, financial services and retail, the company has particularly deep experience serving the healthcare & life sciences sector.

The latest merger comes after Bain’s announcement earlier this month of their intention to acquire the Asia-Pacific arm of global venture-building and start-up development studio, Rainmaking. The deal which was due for completion by the end of July pending several constrictions and legal considerations, focuses on helping companies across the region to better innovate, launch, and scale businesses.

The news is also reflective of the significant changes undergone by the consulting industry in recent years. From traditional tech models opting to adopt end-to-end services including creative with the likes of brands such as Accenture, to now, the turn from traditional strategy services into more technical enterprise offerings and large-scale transformations, there's a palpably seismic shift in the value proposition offered by consulting practices worldwide.

Speaking on the acquisition of Max Kelsen Consulting, Roy Singh, global head of Bain’s AAG division shared his thoughts in a release.

“We are delighted to welcome the Max Kelsen Consulting team to Bainand to bring their industry-leading machine learning expertise to bear to deliver even more powerful solutions to our clients. We are seeing growing demand from clients for AI-related services and engineering capabilities that will enable them to be early movers in shaping how this generational shift in technology could transform their respective industries.”

“This acquisition will strengthen the suite of AI and ML capabilities we offer to our clients regionally and globally,” added Richard Fleming, leader of Bain’s AAG division in Asia Pacific.

Nicholas Therkelsen-Terry, co-founder and CEO of Max Kelsen said, “We are excited to join Bain at a time when businesses are starting to navigate the disruptions brought on by generative AI. In a rapidly evolving business climate, companies that understand how to use these tools to their advantage will come out on top. We are thrilled to be working with an even larger pool of global clients and supporting Bain to strengthen their global ML capabilities.”

Note: Max Kelsen also operates a products division (SAVI Surgical and PROPeL Health AI) and a research division, which are not part of the acquisition by Bain

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

4 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

6 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

7 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

8 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

9 About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

10 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Related Articles

AI and offshoring underpin permanent revolution in holding company strategies
Apr 23, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

AI and offshoring underpin permanent revolution in ...

Beware of 'media pitching' AI tools
Jul 28, 2023
Helen Croydon

Beware of 'media pitching' AI tools

Ruder Finn launches AI creative studio
14 hours ago
Jess Ruderman

Ruder Finn launches AI creative studio

How AI technology is reshaping beauty retail in China
Jul 19, 2023
Lisa Nan

How AI technology is reshaping beauty retail in China

Just Published

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role
2 hours ago
Andreas Krasser

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years ...

DDB Hong Kong's CEO Andreas Krasser gets unapologetically candid about what keeps him up at night four years into the role, navigating uncertainty, and the lessons on leadership that you won't find on his LinkedIn feed.

How will generative AI impact programmatic media buying?
4 hours ago
Shawn Lim

How will generative AI impact programmatic media ...

From detecting and preventing fraudulent behaviour in ad clicks to optimising ad spend and improving ROI, Campaign explores how generative AI will influence programmatic media buying.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Naho Kono, Rakuten
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Naho Kono has led Rakuten’s ecosystem to success, boasting over 39 million monthly active users in Japan alone. She has also spearheaded projects to utilise first-party data and improve UI/UX.

JKR x Ipsos: 85% of marketing spending on brand assets are not 'distinctive'
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

JKR x Ipsos: 85% of marketing spending on brand ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Only 15% of brand assets are labelled gold and defined as truly distinctive, by marketing research and consulting firm Ipsos and independent global branding agency JKR.