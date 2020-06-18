ai
Smart speaker ads on the increase in China
The platform also delivers much higher conversions than other digital ads, according to a report from Mininglamp Technology.
iQIYI: combining AI & creativity to tell stories
Since its founding in 2010, the Chinese video online platform has managed to build and sustain its identity in a highly crowded space. Now it’s helping brands do the same on its hit variety show Youth With You Season 2.
Yes, machines can help retailers act more responsibly during this pandemic
The COVID-19 epidemic is forcing retailers to use new technology to better manage their supply chain, not just for efficiency and transparency, but also to be more socially responsible, says Sapient's head of retail.
How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering
CASE STUDY: A machine-learning system helped hit the right customers with a popup discount offer, increasing conversion rates by 15%.
AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app
The tool is based on research from Judith Baxter, published in 'The Language of Female Leadership', which found women are four times more likely to use language that downplays successes and undermines them.
Partnership opens up visual mobile shopping to more in SEA
TECH BITES: Meta-search website iPrice Group and visual commerce tech firm ViSenze have teamed up to expand commerce by image search in Southeast Asia.
