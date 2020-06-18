ai

Smart speaker ads on the increase in China
Jun 18, 2020
Carol Huang

Smart speaker ads on the increase in China

The platform also delivers much higher conversions than other digital ads, according to a report from Mininglamp Technology.

Yes, machines can help retailers act more responsibly during this pandemic
Apr 22, 2020
Tyler Munoz

Yes, machines can help retailers act more responsibly during this pandemic

The COVID-19 epidemic is forcing retailers to use new technology to better manage their supply chain, not just for efficiency and transparency, but also to be more socially responsible, says Sapient's head of retail.

How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering

CASE STUDY: A machine-learning system helped hit the right customers with a popup discount offer, increasing conversion rates by 15%.

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app
Mar 9, 2020
Ben Bold

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app

The tool is based on research from Judith Baxter, published in 'The Language of Female Leadership', which found women are four times more likely to use language that downplays successes and undermines them.

Partnership opens up visual mobile shopping to more in SEA
Feb 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Partnership opens up visual mobile shopping to more in SEA

TECH BITES: Meta-search website iPrice Group and visual commerce tech firm ViSenze have teamed up to expand commerce by image search in Southeast Asia.

