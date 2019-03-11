consulting

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ecommerce and data
2 days ago
Ben Bold

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ecommerce and data

Essence Consulting is working with three non-agency clients on digital transformation projects.

Life after advertising
Mar 11, 2019
Erik Ingvoldstad

Life after advertising

The ex-creative whose exit manifesto caused a stir two years ago is back to explain the ups and downs of life outside the industry.

The rise of creative consultancies (and how agencies can also be heroes)
Dec 19, 2018
Oliver Spalding

The rise of creative consultancies (and how agencies can also be heroes)

Oliver Spalding at Digitas argues why agencies need to think bigger, lest they become a legacy system that needs removing.

As The Ad World Turns: What role do consultants play?
Oct 5, 2018
Rick Boost

As The Ad World Turns: What role do consultants play?

If the ad business is a soap opera with sinking ratings, what do we make of the recent entrance of consultancies?

Clemenger BBDO buys tech consulting firm Levo Digital
Aug 16, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Clemenger BBDO buys tech consulting firm Levo Digital

Deal comes shortly after Omnicom bought management and technology consulting services company Credera.

Q&A: Selling disruption to a market that hates disruption
Jul 31, 2018
David Blecken

Q&A: Selling disruption to a market that hates disruption

How TBWA Hakuhodo's new Disruption Consulting unit plans to help Japanese companies change.

