2 days ago
Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ecommerce and data
Essence Consulting is working with three non-agency clients on digital transformation projects.
Mar 11, 2019
Life after advertising
The ex-creative whose exit manifesto caused a stir two years ago is back to explain the ups and downs of life outside the industry.
Dec 19, 2018
The rise of creative consultancies (and how agencies can also be heroes)
Oliver Spalding at Digitas argues why agencies need to think bigger, lest they become a legacy system that needs removing.
Oct 5, 2018
As The Ad World Turns: What role do consultants play?
If the ad business is a soap opera with sinking ratings, what do we make of the recent entrance of consultancies?
Aug 16, 2018
Clemenger BBDO buys tech consulting firm Levo Digital
Deal comes shortly after Omnicom bought management and technology consulting services company Credera.
Jul 31, 2018
Q&A: Selling disruption to a market that hates disruption
How TBWA Hakuhodo's new Disruption Consulting unit plans to help Japanese companies change.
