PR News
Betsy Kim
13 hours ago

Weber Shandwick to rebrand and boost investment in consulting services

The Weber Shandwick Collective and Weber Shandwick Futures will showcase integrated services and innovation while doubling down on consulting.

Weber Shandwick to rebrand and boost investment in consulting services

Weber Shandwick is rebranding in January to highlight its diverse capabilities. 

The global agency is also unveiling the Weber Shandwick Collective, which will serve as an umbrella for the strategic comms and consulting network, housing its agencies: Weber Shandwick, United Minds, Powell Tate, Revive, Resolute Digital, Flipside, ThatLot, KRC Research and Cappuccino.

It will also include Weber Shandwick Futures, which will focus on strategic business media consulting. Chaired by Weber Shandwick’s chief innovation officer Chris Perry, Weber Shandwick Futures will identify potential investments, partnerships and M&A opportunities to support clients. Its first partnership is with the venture capital firm Social Starts, which uses analytics to invest in start-ups. In a written statement, Perry said that the venture will help Weber Shandwick reach start-ups most likely to offer new, differentiating services for clients.

As a recent example, in September, Weber Shandwick partnered with Blackbird.AI, creating a media security center to advise clients on potential misinformation and disinformation risks. 

The agency is investing in its consulting work, which has experienced an outsized increase across the brands. This includes double-digit growth from transformation management consultancy United Minds over the last year.

“We’ve been intentional over the years about how we’ve built Weber Shandwick, about building out specialist brands,” said Weber Shandwick CEO Gail Heimann. “It was clear to us that we were not necessarily visibly showcasing to the world, our clients, the public, the industry, our power and scale, therefore our ability to build the kind of integrated approaches and campaigns that we do.”

The rebranding helps articulate the full breadth of services with agencies diversified in areas such as earned media, digital and creative services, organizational transformation, public affairs and consulting, she said.

Creating the Weber Shandwick Collective heightens the “power of bringing multi-branded integration with new ideas,” Heimann added.

Clients within the collective work with integrated teams with specialties across the agencies. For example, working with the Weber Shandwick core brand, they could tap into the mobile, digital expertise of Flipside or the public affairs knowledge of Powell Tate. 

“The team would be seamless and frictionless and what’s right for the assignment at hand,” Heimann said.

In PRWeek’s 2021 Agency Business Report, Weber Shandwick reported global revenue of $831 million, reflecting a 4% decrease from the prior year.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

2 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

4 Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

Agency of the Year 2021

5 All the winners of Agency of the Year 2021

Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

6 Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

7 TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

8 Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

9 Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought to boost design offer

10 AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought

Related Articles

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to retire in March
PR
Oct 28, 2021
Diana Bradley

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to ...

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ecommerce and data
Media
Jul 27, 2021
Ben Bold

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ...

Publicis Media's Zenith rebrands, adds consulting to its capabilities
Media
May 12, 2017
Ilyse Liffreing

Publicis Media's Zenith rebrands, adds consulting ...

Just Published

Peloton halts promotion of Chris Noth ad after sexual assault allegations against actor
Marketing
13 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Peloton halts promotion of Chris Noth ad after ...

The ad was applauded by PR and marketing pros this week for its quick response to Noth’s character dying of cardiac arrest in And Just Like That.

The metaverse will be built on creative meritocracy, not deep pockets
Analysis
14 hours ago
Rosie Copland-Mann

The metaverse will be built on creative meritocracy,...

Platforms have traditionally been created and controlled by tech giants, but new-gen creatives are building these platforms themselves.

Good Glamm Group in India hires former Reckitt South Asia CMO Sukhleen Aneja
Marketing
21 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Good Glamm Group in India hires former Reckitt ...

The Campaign Asia-Pacific Power List member will be CEO, beauty and FMCG brands.

Philippe Krakowsky: IPG’s growth shows ‘a way forward’ for holding company model
Advertising
2 days ago
Gideon Spanier

Philippe Krakowsky: IPG’s growth shows ‘a way ...

New CEO talks about integration – without 'brute force' – and why clients need to combine creativity and narrative storytelling with data and technology to thrive in a digital economy.