Nestlé reviewing US$300 million media account in China
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

Mindshare is the incumbent, and Publicis Media is understood to be vying for the business.

'Is it expensive?': Sellers not pleased by price-comparison tool for China digital ads
May 17, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

A tool that lays out hidden markups of digital media buying and potential arbitrage in China has caused a stir following its release last month.

Mindshare tipped to prevail in Yum China pitch
May 25, 2017
Matthew Miller

The owner of Pizza Hut and KFC will stick with its longtime partner after a pitch that involved Zenith, UM and Carat, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.

DataXu launches custom OTT TV buying platform
May 12, 2017
Faaez Samadi

New programmatic offering allows self-service TV buying that ties up with digital platforms.

Integrating ad tech: Robocop approach to staying ahead
May 11, 2015
David Ketchum

Agencies face a choice between creating ad technology or identifying the right solutions for clients, says David Ketchum founder of Current Asia.

Six burning questions about programmatic advertising in China
Mar 26, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

With more digital advertising dollars shifting to programmatic buying in China, sorting out confusing viewpoints about DSPs, DMPs, PDBs and such are becoming more important with each passing day. And despite the importance of having a technology-centric, data-driven advertising agenda, many advertisers still have many questions. In this series of infographics, iPinYou, an independent DSP in China, sheds some light on six common questions it hears frequently from clients.

