Nestlé reviewing US$300 million media account in China
Mindshare is the incumbent, and Publicis Media is understood to be vying for the business.
'Is it expensive?': Sellers not pleased by price-comparison tool for China digital ads
A tool that lays out hidden markups of digital media buying and potential arbitrage in China has caused a stir following its release last month.
Mindshare tipped to prevail in Yum China pitch
The owner of Pizza Hut and KFC will stick with its longtime partner after a pitch that involved Zenith, UM and Carat, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.
DataXu launches custom OTT TV buying platform
New programmatic offering allows self-service TV buying that ties up with digital platforms.
Integrating ad tech: Robocop approach to staying ahead
Agencies face a choice between creating ad technology or identifying the right solutions for clients, says David Ketchum founder of Current Asia.
Six burning questions about programmatic advertising in China
With more digital advertising dollars shifting to programmatic buying in China, sorting out confusing viewpoints about DSPs, DMPs, PDBs and such are becoming more important with each passing day. And despite the importance of having a technology-centric, data-driven advertising agenda, many advertisers still have many questions. In this series of infographics, iPinYou, an independent DSP in China, sheds some light on six common questions it hears frequently from clients.
