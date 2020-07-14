planning
Strategists need to be the first creative eyes on every brief
Strategy isn't just a science, it's also an art.
Give me a compass, not a crystal ball
Don't obsess about what's going to change; think about the big ideas that remain stable.
Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China
Brands have a choice: Cater to the mindless consumers of old and keep adding to economic and ecological issues, or focus on creating products and services that help people feel good about the things they buy.
Singapore Tourism Board bestows grant for MICE planning software
Software will focus on enhancing efficiencies in decision-making for the MICE industry.
The performance planner's guide to finding a lost cat
Havas Group's head of performance planning retells a very modern tale of media effectiveness.
Mindshare tipped to prevail in Yum China pitch
The owner of Pizza Hut and KFC will stick with its longtime partner after a pitch that involved Zenith, UM and Carat, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins