planning

Strategists need to be the first creative eyes on every brief
Jul 14, 2020
Gen Kobayashi

Strategists need to be the first creative eyes on every brief

Strategy isn't just a science, it's also an art.

Give me a compass, not a crystal ball
May 25, 2020
Charles Vallance

Give me a compass, not a crystal ball

Don't obsess about what's going to change; think about the big ideas that remain stable.

Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China
Nov 19, 2018
Dennis Potgraven

Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China

Brands have a choice: Cater to the mindless consumers of old and keep adding to economic and ecological issues, or focus on creating products and services that help people feel good about the things they buy.

Singapore Tourism Board bestows grant for MICE planning software
Feb 26, 2018
Staff Reporters

Singapore Tourism Board bestows grant for MICE planning software

Software will focus on enhancing efficiencies in decision-making for the MICE industry.

The performance planner's guide to finding a lost cat
Aug 30, 2017
Aidan Mark

The performance planner's guide to finding a lost cat

Havas Group's head of performance planning retells a very modern tale of media effectiveness.

Mindshare tipped to prevail in Yum China pitch
May 25, 2017
Matthew Miller

Mindshare tipped to prevail in Yum China pitch

The owner of Pizza Hut and KFC will stick with its longtime partner after a pitch that involved Zenith, UM and Carat, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia