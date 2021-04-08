PHD China wins Shanghai Jahwa media planning

PHD China has won the media planning business of Shanghai Jahwa, one of China’s more established beauty and personal care brand companies, following a multi-agency pitch.

The one-year appointment is effective immediately and will see PHD take over media planning duties from Shanghai for the company's entire portfolio of brands including beauty brands Herborist, Vive, Liushen, Maxam as well as baby-feeding accessory brand Tommee Tippee.

Campaign understands from a source close to the pitch process that this is the first time Shanghai Jahwa has consolidated its media planning under one agency. Spark Foundry has confirmed it was the incumbent agency for Herborist but opted not to join the pitch this time. Campaign also understands that MediaCom, the incumbent for the other line of brands, along with UM and Dentsu, were among the other pitch participants.

"Shanghai Jahwa is an iconic brand in China and we are truly honoured to partner them on their ambitious journey in the mainland," said new PHD China CEO Joey Zhao.

PHD says it won the pitch through a creative planning approach that marries data-driven insights and human-centric innovation through its Omni and Omni Studio platforms.

"This appointment is a testament to PHD’s challenger approach, combining the power of agile data strategies from Omni and the agency’s focus on creativity and collaboration to drive innovative and impactful communications for the client," Zhao added.

A separate Shanghai Jahwa pitch for the media buying business is currently underway.