Shauna Lewis
22 hours ago

Mindshare appoints new global chief investment officer from Publicis Media

Appointment follows departure of James Parkinson as global chief investment officer.

Mindshare: Mariño joins from Publicis Media's investment arm PMX.
Mindshare: Mariño joins from Publicis Media's investment arm PMX.

Mindshare has appointed Beatriz Mariño as its global chief investment officer.

Mariño joins from Publicis Media, where she was global managing director investment and accountability at PMX, Publicis Groupe’s trading arm.

Her appointment follows the departure of Mindshare’s head of trading James Parkinson, who has left the agency to spend time with family.

Mariño will report to Mindshare global chief executive Adam Gerhart and Group M global chief investment officer Andrew Meaden. Mariño and Walton will both be based in London.

In her new role, Mariño will lead Mindshare’s investment strategy globally and work with the Mindshare global leadership team, as well as the Group M investment teams.

Prior to working at PMX, she worked at fellow Publicis agency Zenith and auditing company Ebiquity.

Helen Walton, currently managing partner, global investment, at Mindshare, has moved up to deputy chief investment officer and will work with Mariño to lead a team of 20-plus investment specialists in London and investment leads in other global markets.

Gerhart said: “[Mariño’s] experience working with senior global clients across different verticals will be invaluable as we focus on driving good growth for our clients.”

He added that the team was already “incredibly strong” and “further bolstered” through Walton’s promotion.

“I am confident [Walton] will not only continue to drive accountability but a modern take on the evolution of investment," he said.

Source:
Campaign UK

