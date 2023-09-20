Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Havas has won the competitive bid for Shell's media account, the holding group has confirmed to Campaign. WPP's GroupM, which held the account since 2005, was the incumbent here.

Effective January 2024, Havas Media will take over the oil company's global B2C strategic media buying.

“At Havas, we are invested in supporting companies through their growth and transformation journeys,” said Charlotte Rambaud, global chief communications officer for Havas. “We are pleased to have been appointed Shell’s global strategic media buying agency and look forward to working with the Shell team to ensure consumers are better informed about the range of energy solutions it is providing today and investing in for the future,” said Havas' global team.

Exact details like the level of APAC involvement in the pitch process or the subsequent media duties which the region will play are not known. Campaign has reached out to Havas but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The account win comes three-months after it became public knowledge that the oil giant was shopping for an agency to handle its global media planning and buying account. It attracted stark criticism from climate campaigners like Comms Declare’s Belinda Noble and Clean Creatives’s Duncan Meisal, who were up in arms trying to stifle the review and citing the “long-term destruction of value that such a client will cause.”

Duncan Meisel, the executive director for Clean Creatives, who helps advertisers drop fossil fuel clients, has come out strongly on the holding group expressing concerns over climate deception.

In a statement to Campaign, he said: “

Prior to this contract, it looked like Havas was on track to reduce its involvement with fossil fuel polluters. Taking on Shell’s media contract is a huge step backward and does real damage to Havas’ work to distinguish itself as a sustainability and purpose leader in the ad industry.”