fossil fuel

Campaign asks: How comfortable are you working on fossil-fuel accounts?
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

SPOT SURVEY: Agency talent are increasingly vocal about working on ‘problematic’ accounts. But do they feel safe speaking up? Do agencies give employees a choice? We’d like to hear from you.

Why do so many agencies continue to work with fossil-fuel companies?
2 days ago
Surekha Ragavan

The devastating impact of fossil fuels to our planet is undeniable—yet a majority of agencies continue to promote and sustain the ‘dirty energy’ sector with no immediate sign of backing away.

