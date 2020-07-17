sustainability

P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade
Jul 17, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade

Company is partnering with Conservation International and WWF.

Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand
Jul 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand

ASIA’S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Many of the brands voted to have the best record on sustainability are also top brands overall. That’s no coincidence, say observers.

Dole seeks partners to help deliver new brand promises on health, sustainability
Jul 1, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Dole seeks partners to help deliver new brand promises on health, sustainability

In an interview with Campaign, global CMO Rupen Desai unveils major brand pledges and reveals it will be seeking new agency partners in APAC and Europe to help spread the message.

Singapore campaign aims to defeat climate defeatism
Jun 24, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore campaign aims to defeat climate defeatism

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources encourages Singaporeans to be the game changers.

Unilever pledges $1.1bn to reduce climate-change impact in its processes
Jun 16, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Unilever pledges $1.1bn to reduce climate-change impact in its processes

Company plans to reach net zero emission by 2039.

A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes the right notes
Jun 10, 2020
Ad Nut

A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes the right notes

Individual activism may help draw the attention of large corporates to looming eco disasters.

