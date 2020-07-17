sustainability
P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade
Company is partnering with Conservation International and WWF.
Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand
ASIA’S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Many of the brands voted to have the best record on sustainability are also top brands overall. That’s no coincidence, say observers.
Dole seeks partners to help deliver new brand promises on health, sustainability
In an interview with Campaign, global CMO Rupen Desai unveils major brand pledges and reveals it will be seeking new agency partners in APAC and Europe to help spread the message.
Singapore campaign aims to defeat climate defeatism
The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources encourages Singaporeans to be the game changers.
Unilever pledges $1.1bn to reduce climate-change impact in its processes
Company plans to reach net zero emission by 2039.
A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes the right notes
Individual activism may help draw the attention of large corporates to looming eco disasters.
