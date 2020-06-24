climate change

Singapore campaign aims to defeat climate defeatism
Jun 24, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore campaign aims to defeat climate defeatism

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources encourages Singaporeans to be the game changers.

Unilever pledges $1.1bn to reduce climate-change impact in its processes
Jun 16, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Unilever pledges $1.1bn to reduce climate-change impact in its processes

Company plans to reach net zero emission by 2039.

Industry leaders stress importance of sustainability amid 'World War C'
Jun 4, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Industry leaders stress importance of sustainability amid 'World War C'

Experts discussed role of communications in the global economic model during Campaign Connect.

Bezos’ US$10b climate-change gift: Sincere move or empty gesture?
Feb 21, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Bezos’ US$10b climate-change gift: Sincere move or empty gesture?

SOUNDING BOARD: We asked industry pros about the reputational impact of the Amazon founder's environmental pledge, and whether it's likely to generate goodwill—or the ill kind.

Samsung and L'Oreal ads found on climate change denial YouTube videos
Jan 16, 2020
Omar Oakes

Samsung and L'Oreal ads found on climate change denial YouTube videos

People who search 'global warming' or 'climate change' on platform are given recommendations for misinformation, new report found.

Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas
Dec 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas

“It’s beginning to look a lot like climate change”.

