climate change
Singapore campaign aims to defeat climate defeatism
The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources encourages Singaporeans to be the game changers.
Unilever pledges $1.1bn to reduce climate-change impact in its processes
Company plans to reach net zero emission by 2039.
Industry leaders stress importance of sustainability amid 'World War C'
Experts discussed role of communications in the global economic model during Campaign Connect.
Bezos’ US$10b climate-change gift: Sincere move or empty gesture?
SOUNDING BOARD: We asked industry pros about the reputational impact of the Amazon founder's environmental pledge, and whether it's likely to generate goodwill—or the ill kind.
Samsung and L'Oreal ads found on climate change denial YouTube videos
People who search 'global warming' or 'climate change' on platform are given recommendations for misinformation, new report found.
Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas
“It’s beginning to look a lot like climate change”.
