Havas launches B2B marketing agency in SEA
The SEA launch is on the back of Havas Group’s successful acquisition of India’s Langoor last year.
Havas Media rolls with disruption, but is it prepared for the long run?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Havas Media's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Havas Media
It was another busy year of leadership reshuffling at Havas Group, which may be a contributing factor in Havas Media's business performance in 2019. But how did its other divisions fare?
Havas Media India and Southeast Asia CEO to depart
Nayyar will leave in May after 13 years with the group.
Havas Media hires iProspect strategy chief for global OS role
Dan Hagen to head Havas' Mx operating system.
Havas Group restructures Asia-Pacific leadership
APAC CEO Mike Amour to leave the company with key regional markets reporting directly to New York and London.
