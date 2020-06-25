havas media

Havas launches B2B marketing agency in SEA
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Writer

Havas launches B2B marketing agency in SEA

The SEA launch is on the back of Havas Group’s successful acquisition of India’s Langoor last year.

Havas Media rolls with disruption, but is it prepared for the long run?
Apr 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

Havas Media rolls with disruption, but is it prepared for the long run?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Havas Media's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: Havas Media
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Havas Media

It was another busy year of leadership reshuffling at Havas Group, which may be a contributing factor in Havas Media's business performance in 2019. But how did its other divisions fare?

Havas Media India and Southeast Asia CEO to depart
Feb 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

Nayyar will leave in May after 13 years with the group.

Nayyar will leave in May after 13 years with the group.

Havas Media hires iProspect strategy chief for global OS role
Nov 13, 2019
Ben Bold

Dan Hagen to head Havas' Mx operating system.

Dan Hagen to head Havas' Mx operating system.

Havas Group restructures Asia-Pacific leadership
Sep 20, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Havas Group restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

APAC CEO Mike Amour to leave the company with key regional markets reporting directly to New York and London.

