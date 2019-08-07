Search
1 day ago
UN rep to marketers: You can set off the change the world needs on sustainability
Also, if your company fears being accused of greenwashing, maybe don't engage in greenwashing, advise leaders from Unilever and Dole.
Aug 7, 2019
Value-focused versus value-washing: The agency role in a sustainable future
Advertising agencies stand to gain a lot by choosing the path of greater transparency.
Jun 6, 2018
Dentsu offers advice on avoiding ‘SDGs washing’
The release of a guide to effective communication around sustainable development goals (SDGs) suggests many companies are still failing to present their actions to the public in an honest, straightforward way.
