Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

In consumption or in collection, sneaker culture has historically never been known for gender inclusivity. So, when a leading global apparel and footwear company (name withheld) wanted to change that notion, diversify its portfolio and drive more engagement with female and non-binary consumers in APAC—it turned to its long-standing consulting partner Triptk—Havas Group’s brand transformation consultancy.

The shop's strategic guidance was instrumental in helping this multinational client refresh their brand language while understanding at product, brand and marketing level the bold and innovative strategies required to drive inclusivity in sneaker culture while maintain its core cache.

Triptk continued to work with this high-profile firm with category expansion in Japan and Korea, looking at key product verticals like outerwear and fleece. It also partnered in crafting a sports strategy around the football World Cups by leaning into the cultural momentum and connecting fans and emerging fans with their client.

“We service across markets, verticals and categories for leading brands. That’s exactly the kind of work we’re looking to service from Singapore,” says Triptk’s founder and CEO Sam Hornsby as he announces the consultancy's expansion in APAC, barely six-month after its growing international footprint in the U.K.

Celebrating a streak of new business wins and international growth, Triptk has global offices in Mexico City (design hub), Amsterdam (data hub), London (EMEA hub) and now Singapore (APAC hub) since its launch in 2017. Client roster boasts of shiny names like Diageo, Estee Lauder, Netflix and VF Corporation and 2022's notable new wins include American Express, Northshore-Edward Elmhurst Health and omnichannel retailer Kohl’s. They have hired Louise Newson, formerly associate director at Accenture’s What If! Innovation, as principal to lead the Singapore office. She is joined by associate strategy directors Laura Tan and Alyson Ho, who bring a deep understanding of the local and regional markets to the table.

The APAC launch is significant as it marks Havas’ continued commitment to the region. After a “strong” commercial performance across the board last year, which saw group annual revenues climb 9.2%, and Asia Pacific and Africa grow by 5.8%, the Vivendi-owned group sees organic growth, acquisitions and new wins as the driver of business success. Its regional presence has been steadily growing with recent acquisitions of independent Australian health communications agency Bastion Brands, acquisition of social, digital agency Front Networks to strengthen its business in China, and rollout of new offerings like Havas Market in Australia, Havas Play globally, and Cake, its seventh creative agency in India.

“APAC is amongst the fastest growing and innovative regions in the world; by 2040 it is predicted to top 50% of the world’s GDP and drive 40% of global consumption. As Asia rises as a centre for innovation, brand leaders increasingly need a partner that can decode the market and develop culturally relevant propositions,” says Newson on the region's tremendous potential.

Bridging the cultural chasm

Triptk launches in the region with an established roster of international blue-chip clients and talent that is poised to solve upstream business challenges “not just with cookie-cutter approaches but with solutions grounded in data, insights and measurable results,” says CEO Hornsby, an industry veteran with over 18 years of marketing and advertising experience.

“A Singapore hub gives a regional lens and vantage point for many of our global partners. Mainland China is a crucial growth market and a hugely significant economy for us, we are also discussing briefs around specific opportunities in Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam,” he continues.

It’s not always smooth sailing for new entrants, especially in APAC's highly competitive and diverse brand consulting environment. What works in one country might be perceived differently in the neighbouring one. Navigating nuances while stressing localisation, translation and thorough market research will be crucial to thrive here.

Hornsby is confident in the Singapore team’s ability to decode culture, then recode brands for growth. “The team is equipped to understand and appreciate the cultural nuances and bring together not only the cultural differences but also the common binding thread,” he adds.

The speed of technological advancements in the region can also be a hiccup for a new player. With many Asian countries at the forefront of digital innovation; agility, staying on top of the latest trends, and creating campaigns and strategies that are adaptable and flexible to keep up with the pace of change, are unsaid mandates.

“Rather than responding to the latest viral trends, Triptk brings the strategic foresight, planning and forecasting ability that allows us to take a longitudinal view and develop innovation pipelines and roadmaps to for growth partners,” says Hornsby.

Interestingly, the APAC launch comes at a time of widespread economic uncertainty, geopolitical headwinds and the rise of powerful AI tools. Moreover, with China pulling off a post-Covid comeback, the outlook for the industry feels markedly different than last year.

To that end, Triptk is uniquely positioned to offer clients the best-of-both approaches, combining the agility of boutiques with access to the greater resources of its parent holding network to satisfy larger clients.

Hornsby and Singapore-lead Newson anticipate that 20-30% of the workflow will come off the back of existing global relationships from elsewhere in the group, and the rest will be generated at the regional level from this part of the world. There is no time stamp to this target; the short-term goal is to expand a team that can harness the parent company’s data science, data analytics, design, production, commercial and brand strategy and grow with the business pace.

Going for the right fit

The ad industry’s response to climate change has been blustery at times, buffetted by the varying winds created by different client mixes. Havas’ branding shop, however, is hoping to set its own barometer.

Following the parent’s footsteps (Havas London and New York offices are B-Corp certified—boasting a verified standard of fair staff wages, performance accountability, transparency on employee benefits, ethical practices in supply chain practices among others), Triptk was the first agency owned by a major holding company to sign the Clean Creatives pledge in 2022. The shop has strict client vetting criteria, saying no to fossil fuel clients unless they can back it up with a clear balance sheet commitment to renewables transition is just one step of their purpose agenda. They do not associate with tobacco, cigarettes, arms and ammunition clients as well.

“We will always prioritise what motivates and excites our team over just pure commercial considerations. We have turned away more than a dozen project opportunities because they did not align with our vetting criteria,” says Hornsby.