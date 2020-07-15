red havas

Robots serve non-alcoholic beer in a 'bar' for one (because this timeline doesn't already suck enough, apparently)
Jul 15, 2020
Ad Nut

A Heineken popup in Sydney promises a "brand new drinking experience”. Thanks, but we'll pass.

How brands are prioritising tact and conscious comms
Apr 27, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

A Red Havas report details the ways brands are pivoting toward more human and accessible messaging amid the crisis.

Why vanity metrics are dead
Mar 18, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

The global CEO of Red Havas talks about why brands should change the ways they measure content.

Predictive technology, sports-washing, post-truth politics: Key trends impacting communications in 2020
Feb 21, 2020
James Wright

The most influential business and cultural trends from around the world and how they will impact political, corporate and social behavior in 2020.

