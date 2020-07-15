Search
Jul 15, 2020
Robots serve non-alcoholic beer in a 'bar' for one (because this timeline doesn't already suck enough, apparently)
A Heineken popup in Sydney promises a "brand new drinking experience”. Thanks, but we'll pass.
Apr 27, 2020
How brands are prioritising tact and conscious comms
A Red Havas report details the ways brands are pivoting toward more human and accessible messaging amid the crisis.
Mar 18, 2020
Why vanity metrics are dead
The global CEO of Red Havas talks about why brands should change the ways they measure content.
Feb 21, 2020
Predictive technology, sports-washing, post-truth politics: Key trends impacting communications in 2020
The most influential business and cultural trends from around the world and how they will impact political, corporate and social behavior in 2020.
