Red Havas bags global mandate from Me&u

Red Havas has been appointed the communications agency for Me&u and will manage an international communications program including consumer, trade, and brand building across three continents for the at-table ordering system developer.

The agency won the business as part of a competitive pitch. The agency’s remit includes PR services and media relations across B2B and B2C in Australia, the UK and The US to build its brand, position Me&u as a leader in the at-table space, and showcase the brand as an ally to the hospitality industry.

“Red Havas is an impressive team, an agency with a global footprint and experience in both the corporate and consumer comms space," CEO of Me&u Katrina Barry said. “Their first response hit the mark and there were real synergies with their strategic and creative thinking and Me&u’s vision — so much so that we awarded them the business and moved straight into execution."

Alex Bryant, executive director, Sydney PR Red Havas said the agency is "excited to tell (the brand's) story in a meaningful way, cementing Me&u as the category leader and hospitality innovator.”

Barry has ambitious plans for the business. "We are now focused on scaling our business ... with the company on track to achieve an annualised total transaction value of $1 billion by year’s end," she said. "We’ve expanded our presence across global markets, tripled usage amongst consumers and are partnering with ... hospitality groups with over 80% market share of Australia’s top pub groups to improve guest experiences and help them operate smarter,"