Red Havas announces major restructure

Havas Health PR in New York, Havas Life Medicom PR in the UK and Havas PR in Milan will merge with health comms professionals across the US, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The restructure is in response to increasing demand from clients globally, according to Red Havas.

The various health agencies will carry the new Red Havas Health brand and “leverage the agency’s Merged Media approach, which integrates earned, social and experiential capabilities with content at the heart.”

The new health offering is a “full-service PR suite” including everything from brand life cycle comms and clinical and regulatory milestone support to corporate reputation management and employee relations.

The restructure comes just months after Red Havas announced a strategic shift to focus on five key areas of growth, including health; b2b and p2p (person to person); consumer and lifestyle; purpose and cause; and tech and ecommerce.

Commenting on the new health brand, James Wright, global chief executive of Red Havas (pictured below), said: “More than ever before, scientific innovation, technology and world events are transforming how we consume and interact with health information.”







He added: “The new Red Havas Health brand will be at the forefront of the changing way we are learning about our own health and that of our loved ones. By uniting our fantastic talent from key markets, our new full-service global PR offering will provide clients even greater access to the best thinking, technology, data and insights.”

And Stacey Gandler, global managing director of Red Havas Health, commented: “Our approach to communications is different, as we’ve built this model to reflect the significant shifts in consumer and business relationships with health over the past year.

“We’ve focused on fusing science and culture together, enabling our clients to be more connected with the communities they serve with purpose and authenticity.”

The health rebrand comes two years after Havas PR UK, Havas PR North America and Australian PR group Red Agency merged and rebranded as Red Havas.

The global business, which is part of the French media company Vivendi, now has 30 staff in the UK – where it had “high double-digit growth” last year and is predicting 50 per cent growth this year off the back of a series of recent client wins.