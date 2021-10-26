Red Havas consolidates Havas PR capabilities, expands globally

Red Havas has been rolled out to Spain, Germany, China, Italy and France. This strategic move brings these teams together with Red Havas offices in the US, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, UK and Dubai. It gives clients access to "best-in-class thinking and the opportunity for seamless, integrated programs across four continents," according to a Red Havas statement.

In addition, the PR capabilities that were under Havas Health & You and Havas Creative have been combined into one network under Red Havas, reporting to James Wright, global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.

Havas Health & You and Havas Creative are two of three groups under Havas that also includes Havas Media. Havas Health & You's CEO is Donna Murphy, and the Havas Creative Group's global chief executive is Chris Hirst.

The consolidation of the PR assets under Red Havas, a global micro-network of merged media agencies, will allow the network to operate in a unified way across its seven global disciplines around the world: health and wellness, corporate PR and reputation management, technology and e-commerce, consumer and lifestyle, automotive and mobility, travel and hospitality and internal communications.

Red Havas is planning on further expansion throughout this and next year and will partner with the other Havas Group specialized PR assets where needed to address client needs.

"We have a big focus on PR because it has been a growth area for us during the pandemic," said Wright. "We have aligned to double down on PR, social and content, particularly on areas that have been strong these past 18 months and are expected to continue in the coming years, such as in health and wellness. This move will help us better integrate and utilize all our talent, skills and experience across our PR teams."

In May 2019, the Havas PR Global Collective's biggest entities, Havas PR in the U.S. and U.K. and Red Agency in Asia-Pacific, joined forces to create Red Havas. The agency has offices in Australia, Singapore and the Philippines thanks to the Red side, and in New York City, New England, Phoenix and Pittsburgh courtesy of the Havas side. It is branded as a "Merged Media micro-network."

Red Havas Health launched in 2021. In April, Havas PR rebranded to Red Havas in the Middle East, joining the Merged Media network and aligning the Havas PR Middle East firm with Red Havas businesses in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Key client wins over the past year include Jaguar Land Rover, Adidas and Novartis.