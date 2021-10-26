PR News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

Red Havas consolidates Havas PR capabilities, expands globally

PR services that were under Havas Health & You and Havas Creative have been combined into one network under Red Havas, which now expands to China and other markets.

James Wright, global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective
James Wright, global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective

Red Havas has been rolled out to Spain, Germany, China, Italy and France. This strategic move brings these teams together with Red Havas offices in the US, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, UK and Dubai. It gives clients access to "best-in-class thinking and the opportunity for seamless, integrated programs across four continents," according to a Red Havas statement.

In addition, the PR capabilities that were under Havas Health & You and Havas Creative have been combined into one network under Red Havas, reporting to James Wright, global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.

Havas Health & You and Havas Creative are two of three groups under Havas that also includes Havas Media. Havas Health & You's CEO is Donna Murphy, and the Havas Creative Group's global chief executive is Chris Hirst.

The consolidation of the PR assets under Red Havas, a global micro-network of merged media agencies, will allow the network to operate in a unified way across its seven global disciplines around the world: health and wellness, corporate PR and reputation management, technology and e-commerce, consumer and lifestyle, automotive and mobility, travel and hospitality and internal communications.

Red Havas is planning on further expansion throughout this and next year and will partner with the other Havas Group specialized PR assets where needed to address client needs.

"We have a big focus on PR because it has been a growth area for us during the pandemic," said Wright. "We have aligned to double down on PR, social and content, particularly on areas that have been strong these past 18 months and are expected to continue in the coming years, such as in health and wellness. This move will help us better integrate and utilize all our talent, skills and experience across our PR teams."

In May 2019, the Havas PR Global Collective's biggest entities, Havas PR in the U.S. and U.K. and Red Agency in Asia-Pacific, joined forces to create Red Havas. The agency has offices in Australia, Singapore and the Philippines thanks to the Red side, and in New York City, New England, Phoenix and Pittsburgh courtesy of the Havas side. It is branded as a "Merged Media micro-network."

Red Havas Health launched in 2021. In April, Havas PR rebranded to Red Havas in the Middle East, joining the Merged Media network and aligning the Havas PR Middle East firm with Red Havas businesses in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Key client wins over the past year include Jaguar Land Rover, Adidas and Novartis.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

2 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

4 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

5 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

7 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

8 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

9 Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Related Articles

Little Red Book: When content meets ecommerce in a UGC community
Analysis
Sep 17, 2021
Minnie Wang

Little Red Book: When content meets ecommerce in a ...

Havas PR forms Red Havas 'micro-network'
PR
May 17, 2019
Sean Czarnecki

Havas PR forms Red Havas 'micro-network'

Red Havas announces major restructure
PR
Mar 3, 2021
Jonathan Owen

Red Havas announces major restructure

Havas launches growth accelerator for post-Series A startups in Australia
Data
Sep 20, 2016
Gabey Goh

Havas launches growth accelerator for post-Series A ...

Just Published

Spikes Asia announces 2022 jury presidents
Advertising
58 minutes ago
Staff

Spikes Asia announces 2022 jury presidents

Fourteen industry leaders from across APAC, evenly split male-female, will help set the region’s benchmark in creative excellence and effectiveness.

Campaign Creation Stories: How Pocari Sweat and Dentsu sent a heroine on a fantastic journey
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: How Pocari Sweat and ...

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and Dentsu wanted to revitalise Pocari Sweat's brand message for young people in a post-pandemic world. See the astonishing, dreamlike film they came up with and hear the inside story of its creation directly from the brand and agency.

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend
Digital
1 hour ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up ...

Beverage giant says it is reaping the rewards of a "more efficient and effective" approach to marketing. It is preparing for further change next year following the conclusion of its agency review, expected in Q4.

Milk & Honey pauses Australia operations following recruitment challenges
PR
2 hours ago
Staff Writer

Milk & Honey pauses Australia operations following ...

The agency said that a ‘dwindling talent pool’ has made recruitment ‘hellish’.