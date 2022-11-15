Women to Watch Greater China 2023 opens for entries

Campaign is delighted to launch its 3rd annual edition of its Women to Watch list with a specific focus on women excelling across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The annual list celebrates the achievements of the brightest, most dynamic and promising female talent in marketing, media and communications in what are surely some of Asia’s most dynamic markets.

We are looking for women who have inspirational stories, strong business achievements and a passion for helping to drive the industry forward.

We are not necessarily looking for women who are at the top of their careers; we are looking for women who have achieved a lot, but have the potential to go much further. They will have proven successes in the past 12 months and have demonstrated an ability to drive their business forward and inspire others to do so too.

Does that sound like you, or someone you know? We invite you to put forward yourself, or up to three women from your own agency network or company, with an explanation as to why you/they outpace the competition.

How to nominate?

You can do so via the online nomination form at this link, before the following deadlines and with the respective costs of entry per candidate:

Early bird deadline: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Regular deadline: Thursday, 1 December, 2022

Final deadline: Thursday, December 8, 2022

On all dates, entries will be accepted until 23:59 SG/HK (GMT+8)

The cost of entry is US$359 for early bird entry, US$389 for regular entry, or US$429 for late entry.

Nominations will be submitted using the online nomination form.

All entries include a one-year membership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. Find more details about the benefits of membership and please direct any related questions to [email protected].

While much of the content accessible to members is in English, the membership can either be used by the entrant or gifted to a person within the same company.

Once the deadline has passed, an independent jury led by Campaign China’s senior editorial team will carefully read, analyse and discuss every entry to select up to 40 women we feel are the most impressive and deserving of this commendation. Those selected as the most exceptional rising stars will be honoured with in-depth profiles featured in Campaign China and shared across all our channels, including websites and social media.

To be considered for the list, nominees must be:

Based in Greater China (includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan).

Work in any discipline within or adjacent to brands, media, marketing, advertising and communications.

There is no minimum or maximum age limit for the candidate, but it is worth noting that we are looking to celebrate the achievements of women who have not yet reached the very top of their professions or the pinnacle of their careers.

Other important notes:

Unlike the Asia-Pacific list, we recommend a maximum of 3 nominations per agency brand in mainland China , and a maximum of 2 for other markets in Greater China .

We will consider candidates from other Campaign Asia-Pacific listings, such as 40 Under 40, Women to Watch Asia-Pacific or Power List—but we prefer there to be a 12-month gap if the candidate has already been featured in any of these lists.

What do I need to include in the entry?

The nomination form will ask you to fill in:

The nominee's details

Your own details

The answers to five questions about the nominee, each with a word count limit of 300 words (or 500 Chinese characters).

A recent high-resolution (at least 1200x800 pixels at 72 dpi) photograph of the nominee.

Once you have submitted the entry you will be directed to a payment page. The costs of entry are: US$359 (early bird entry) , US$389 (regular entry) , US$429 (late entry) .

On completion of the form, our membership manager will follow up with you to arrange the Campaign Asia-Pacific membership.

We recommend downloading a Word document version of the nomination form here and preparing your answers in advance, and then copying these into the nomination form. You cannot save your progress once you are in the nomination form and come back to it at another time.

Download the preparation cheatsheet: Word or PDF

What makes a good entry?

The entry will show us that the woman nominated is clearly indispensable to the company she works for. The entry will tell us about what she has done to make her a crucial player in her team and/or the wider business.

Metrics and business results you can provide as evidence of this will be looked on favourably.

The entry will make it clear that the candidate goes above and beyond the demands of her job description and is helping to take the industry forward in a positive way.

The entry shows us that the nominee is generally an inspiring person to work with, however this manifests itself. We should get the strong feeling that we'd want to work with these women if we could.

We appreciate entries that are well-written, with clearly laid-out information and specific examples of achievement by the nominee.

Note: You can flag confidential information by putting it into [square brackets]. We ask that you only flag the specific information that must be kept confidential, rather than the whole entry or very large parts of it, since we will rely on this information to compile a profile of any nominee that makes the list.

Please also note that, beginning from 2023, comments/endorsements from supervisors/colleagues/clients are obligatory and will strengthen the submission.

The early bird deadline for entries is Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 23.59pm Hong Kong time .

Enter now and good luck!

Got any questions? Send them to [email protected] and we’ll help as soon as we can.