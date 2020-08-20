diversity
AT&T passes the microphone to US employees for BLM campaign
The telecom giant's social media director felt it was important to hear from Black workers, not executives.
Kyoko Matsushita: diversity must come from the top
“I don’t want to be a bystander, I want to take up the responsibility to drive change,” says the global CEO of data and measurement-driven media agency Essence.
Jason Rosario named chief DEI officer at BBDO
The social impact specialist will shape the Omnicom firm’s principles, employee training and recruitment, as well as contributing to its creative product.
What's it like working in the industry as an LGBTQIA+ person? Two Asia-based executives share their experiences
Two openly-LGBTQIA+ individuals imagine a future where there is no longer a need to close diversity gaps. But more focus is needed on gender and sexual identity to get there.
Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.
Avon Philippines ditches professional lingerie models for ‘real women’
A digital spot by MullenLowe MARC resonates with Filipinas.
