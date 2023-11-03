Women to Watch Greater China 2024 opens for entries

Campaign in partnership with EssenceMediacom, is delighted to launch its 4th edition of its Women to Watch list with a specific focus on women excelling across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan—a bilingual annual list celebrating the most inspiring women in marketing, media and communications across Greater China.

We are looking for women who have inspirational stories, strong business achievements and a passion for helping to drive the industry forward. We are not necessarily looking for women who are at the top of their careers, instead looking to showcase those who have made significant strides already, but have the potential to go much further. They will have proven successes in the past 12 months and have demonstrated the ability to drive their business forward and inspire others to do so too.

Does that sound like you or someone you know? We invite you to put forward yourself, or up to three women from your own agency network or company, with an explanation as to why you/they outpace the competition.

The first step to doing this is filling the following form and downloading the entry kit for all your FAQs.

All application details are as below:

Eligibility details:

Must be based in Greater China (includes China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau and Taiwan).

Must work in any discipline within or adjacent to brands, media, marketing, advertising and communications.

Important notes to consider:

Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by a co-worker/manager.

Neither age nor job seniority will be factored into this list. We are open to nominations from junior roles through to C-suite, so long as the individual can prove their success thus far, and a trajectory for further growth. It is worth noting we are looking to celebrate the achievements of women who have not yet reached the very top of their professions or the pinnacle of their careers.

You are allowed to nominate up to three names from your company in mainland China, and up to two for other markets in Greater China. To be clear, this means that if you are a company with multiple brands/agencies under it, you can nominate up to three/two women per brand/agency per market. We will not rule out choosing more than one candidate from a given company for the final list, if they prove exceptional.

We will consider candidates who have appeared in other Campaign Asia-Pacific listings, such as 40 Under 40, Women Leading Change and Tech MVP—but we prefer there to be a 12-month gap if the candidate has already been featured in any of these lists.

We want a list that celebrates a diversity of markets, so we encourage companies to spotlight their talent from across Greater China.

Deadlines



Early-bird deadline: Thursday, 16 November 2023

Standard deadline: Monday, 4 December 2023

Final deadline: Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Winners announcement: Wednesday, 7 February 2024

*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6 PM Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8).

The cost of early bird entry is HKD 3,000, the standard entry fee stands at HKD 3,400 for final entry is HKD 3,800—which includes a one-year membership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The membership can be used by the entrant or gifted to a person within the same company. Find more details about the benefits of membership here and please direct any questions to [email protected].

Entry fees are made at the time of submission and are non-refundable. Haymarket Media Ltd will retain the right to claim for unpaid entry fees and reserves the right to disqualify any unpaid entries and seek legal action to claim for any unpaid entry fees.

Judging process

Please note that the judging process has changed. It now consists of two rounds: the first round via our secured online platform, and the final round will be completed via a voting platform to confirm the final winners.

During the first round, judges shall evaluate and score all entries independently and during the final round, Campaign’s senior editorial team will be actively involved in confirming the final winners.



The jury's decision on the winners will be final, and no correspondence will be entered regarding the results.Those selected as the most exceptional rising stars will be honored with in-depth profiles featured in Campaign and shared across all our social channels.



Judges reserve the right to raise queries regarding the information provided and penalise any entry if there is evidence of inaccurate and misleading claims, which will lead to entry disqualification.

Once again, the entry fee is non-refundable.

Detailed judging criteria can be accessed via the entry pack

What to prepare for your submission

The nomination form will ask you to fill in:

Basic details about yourself and the nominee.

The nominee's backstory. (250-300 words max or 500 Chinese

characters).

characters). The answers to three critical questions about the nominee (300 words max or 500 Chinese characters each).

Comments/endorsements from supervisors, colleagues and/or clients (300 words or 500 Chinese characters).

A recent high-resolution photo of the nominee (at least 1200x800 pixels at 300 dpi).

Address and contact details for the person who will receive the Campaign Asia-Pacific membership.

We accept nominations written in English and in Chinese.

For Chinese nomination, please refer to Campaign Chinese site.

Entries are to be submitted online via our entry platform; you can enter via the ‘ENTER NOW’ button at Women to Watch Greater China website. We highly recommend you prepare your answers in advance before going to fill out the nomination form or you can save your work as draft in the nomination form before you confirm your submission. Please refer to this entry platform guide to help you prepare the nomination.

Note: Please flag confidential information by putting it into [square brackets] or highlighting it. We ask that you only flag the specific information that must be kept confidential, rather than the whole entry or very large parts of it, since we will rely on this information to compile a profile of any nominee that makes the list.

Tips for a strong entry

Layout: Use bullet points if it helps you lay out information clearly.

Use bullet points if it helps you lay out information clearly. Evidence: Use metrics and business results that the nominee has been responsible for driving.

Use metrics and business results that the nominee has been responsible for driving. Narrative: Paint a picture of who the nominee is, what their passions are, and why they are an inspiring person.

Paint a picture of who the nominee is, what their passions are, and why they are an inspiring person. Thorough: You have 300 words (or 500 Chinese characters)—use as many as possible.

Questions?

Send them to [email protected] and we’ll help as soon as we can.