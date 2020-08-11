wtw
One week until Women to Watch 2020 list unveil
Entries are currently in final stages of analysis and review, with results to be announced next Tuesday.
Women to Watch 2020: deadline extended by one week
Due to an influx of requests, we have extended the entry deadline by one week to allow nominees to make any final changes.
COVID-19 is opportunity to 'fast-track' diversity, not an excuse to slow it down
Women have suffered more negative knock-on effects under COVID-19 than men, but the pandemic presents an opportunity to reimagine workplace functions, promoting flexibility, inclusiveness and equality. Eight former Women to Watch winners give their views.
Why it is still important to spotlight women
Former Women to Watch winners explain why it is still important to champion women in the industry—especially in Asia-Pacific—and how many women would benefit from a bit of Kanye West's confidence.
Women to Watch 2020: What makes a standout entry
With a week and a half left till the early-bird deadline, here's some advice on what makes a winning entry.
Women to Watch 2020 opens for entries
Nominate the women whose work—and way of working—inspires you, for Campaign's annual list celebrating the industry's top female talent.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins