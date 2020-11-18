Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

Campaign’s coveted list featuring top female talent launches a new edition celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry across Greater China. Nominate the women whose work—and way of working—inspires you.

Campaign is delighted to launch its coveted Women to Watch list aimed specifically for women excelling across mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. 

The new annual list celebrates the achievements of the brightest, most dynamic and promising female talent in marketing, media and communications in what are surely some of Asia’s most dynamic markets. 

We are looking for women who have inspirational stories, strong business achievements and a passion for helping to drive the industry forward. 

We are not necessarily looking for women who are at the top of their careers; we are looking for women who have achieved a lot, but have the potential to go much further. They will have proven successes in the past 12 months and have demonstrated an ability to drive their business forward and inspire others to do so too. 

Does that sound like you, or someone you know? We invite you to put forward yourself, or up to three women from your own agency network or company, with an explanation as to why you/they outpace the competition. 

How to nominate?

You can do so via the online nomination form, at this link and shown below, before the following deadlines and with the respective costs of entry per candidate:

  • Early bird: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 (US$299)
  • Regular deadline: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 (US$345)
  • Late deadline: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 (US$395)

All entries include a one-year membership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. Find more details about the benefits of membership and please direct any question to membership@campaignasia.com. While much of the content accessible to members is in English, the membership can either be used by the entrant or gifted to a person within the same company.

Once the deadline has passed, an independent jury led by Campaign China’s senior editorial team will carefully read, analyse and discuss every entry to select up to 40 women we feel are the most impressive and deserving of this commendation. Those selected as the most exceptional rising stars will be honoured with in-depth profiles featured in Campaign China and shared across all our channels. 

To be considered for the list, nominees must be: 

  • Based in Greater China (includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan). 
  • Work in any discipline within or adjacent to brands, media, marketing, advertising and communications. 
  • There is no minimum or maximum age limit for the candidate, but it is worth noting that we are looking to celebrate the achievements of women who have not yet reached the very top of their professions or the pinnacle of their careers.  

Other important notes: 

  • Unlike the Asia-Pacific list, there is no limit on the number of nominations from your company or agency in Greater China markets. 
  • We will consider candidates from other Campaign Asia-Pacific listings, such as 40 Under 40, Women to Watch Asia-Pacific or Power List—but we prefer there to be a 12-month gap if the candidate has already been featured in any of these lists. 

What do I need to include in the entry? 

The nomination form will ask you to fill in:  

  • The nominee's details 
  • Your own details 
  • The answers to four questions about the nominee, each with a word count limit of 250 words (or 500 Chinese characters). 
  • A recent high-resolution (at least 1200x800 pixels at 72 dpi) photograph of the nominee.  
  • Once you have submitted the entry you will be directed to a payment page. The costs of entry are: US$299 (early bird), US$345 (regular entry) or US$395 (late entry).
  • On completion of the form, our membership manager will follow up with you to arrange the Campaign Asia-Pacific membership. 

We recommend downloading a Word document version of the nomination form here and preparing your answers in advance, and then copying these into the nomination form. You cannot save your progress once you are in the nomination form and come back to it at another time. 

  • Download the preparation cheatsheet: Word or PDF

What makes a good entry? 

  • The entry will show us that the woman nominated is clearly indispensable to the company she works for. The entry will tell us about what she has done to make her a crucial player in her team and/or the wider business. 
  • Metrics and business results you can provide as evidence of this will be looked on favourably.  
  • The entry will make it clear that the candidate goes above and beyond the demands of her job description and is helping to take the industry forward in a positive way.  
  • The entry shows us that the nominee is generally an inspiring person to work with, however this manifests itself. We should get the strong feeling that we'd want to work with these women if we could. 
  • We appreciate entries that are well-written, with clearly laid-out information and specific examples of achievement by the nominee. 

Note: You can flag confidential information by putting it into [square brackets]. We ask that you only flag the specific information that must be kept confidential, rather than the whole entry or very large parts of it, since we will rely on this information to compile a profile of any nominee that makes the list.  

What's the deadline again?  

The regular deadline for entries is Wednesday December 16, 2020 at 23.59pm HK/BJ/Taipei time. That’s it! Got any questions? Send them to wtw@haymarket.asia and we’ll help as soon as we can.

 

Read about previous Women to Watch (Asia-Pacific)

20202019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

