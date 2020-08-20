diversityhub news
Kyoko Matsushita: diversity must come from the top
“I don’t want to be a bystander, I want to take up the responsibility to drive change,” says the global CEO of data and measurement-driven media agency Essence.
What's it like working in the industry as an LGBTQIA+ person? Two Asia-based executives share their experiences
Two openly-LGBTQIA+ individuals imagine a future where there is no longer a need to close diversity gaps. But more focus is needed on gender and sexual identity to get there.
Women to Watch 2020: deadline extended by one week
Due to an influx of requests, we have extended the entry deadline by one week to allow nominees to make any final changes.
COVID-19 is opportunity to 'fast-track' diversity, not an excuse to slow it down
Women have suffered more negative knock-on effects under COVID-19 than men, but the pandemic presents an opportunity to reimagine workplace functions, promoting flexibility, inclusiveness and equality. Eight former Women to Watch winners give their views.
Why it is still important to spotlight women
Former Women to Watch winners explain why it is still important to champion women in the industry—especially in Asia-Pacific—and how many women would benefit from a bit of Kanye West's confidence.
Women Leading Change Awards winners for 2020 revealed
See the list of APAC change-makers, leaders, achievers and rising stars who have been honoured in the fourth Women Leading Change Awards.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins