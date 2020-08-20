diversityhub news

What's it like working in the industry as an LGBTQIA+ person? Two Asia-based executives share their experiences
Jul 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

What's it like working in the industry as an LGBTQIA+ person? Two Asia-based executives share their experiences

Two openly-LGBTQIA+ individuals imagine a future where there is no longer a need to close diversity gaps. But more focus is needed on gender and sexual identity to get there.

Women to Watch 2020: deadline extended by one week
Jul 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: deadline extended by one week

Due to an influx of requests, we have extended the entry deadline by one week to allow nominees to make any final changes.

COVID-19 is opportunity to 'fast-track' diversity, not an excuse to slow it down
Jul 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

COVID-19 is opportunity to 'fast-track' diversity, not an excuse to slow it down

Women have suffered more negative knock-on effects under COVID-19 than men, but the pandemic presents an opportunity to reimagine workplace functions, promoting flexibility, inclusiveness and equality. Eight former Women to Watch winners give their views.

Why it is still important to spotlight women
Jul 8, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Why it is still important to spotlight women

Former Women to Watch winners explain why it is still important to champion women in the industry—especially in Asia-Pacific—and how many women would benefit from a bit of Kanye West's confidence.

Women Leading Change Awards winners for 2020 revealed
Jul 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards winners for 2020 revealed

See the list of APAC change-makers, leaders, achievers and rising stars who have been honoured in the fourth Women Leading Change Awards.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia