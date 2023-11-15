Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Since the early 1990s, Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards have existed to recognise inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications.

With results tabulated by PwC, it is the only programme to honour agency excellence at both a local and regional level.

The awards are open to all media, advertising, creative, digital, PR, independent and specialist agencies from across the Asia Pacific region and within the UK, and our EMEA scheme is open to all types of agency networks who have offices in 3 or more locations across the region.

In 2020, having launched the Agency of the Year awards in both EMEA and the US, Campaign then launched a Global scheme, open to all individual agencies worldwide, with the same categories and judging criteria. Running alongside our local AOY schemes, the Globals now provide agencies with a chance to compete on a global stage. For more information please visit our dedicated AOY Globals website.

For the full shortlist across regions, please see the links below:

The winners will be announced during live ceremonies in Mumbai, Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore. Details below:

South Asia Gala Dinner Awards Presentation

28 November 2023

Mumbai, India

Japan/Korea Cocktail Awards Presentation

30 November 2023

Tokyo, Japan

Greater China Gala Dinner Awards Presentation

5 December 2023

Shanghai, China

Australia/New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Asia-Pacific & Network Gala Dinner Awards Presentation

7 December 2023

Singapore