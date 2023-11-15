Agency of the Year 2023 Shortlist: South Asia

|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Agency
|Credited Market
|South Asia
|India Creative Agency of the Year
|BBDO INDIA
|India
|Leo Burnett India
|India
|McCann Worldgroup India
|India
|Ogilvy India
|India
|Talented.Agency
|India
|South Asia
|Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|IAL Saatchi & Saatchi
|Pakistan
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Pakistan
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Geometry Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|Magic Mango
|Sri Lanka
|Phoenix Ogilvy
|Sri Lanka
|South Asia
|India Digital Agency of the Year
|Famous Innovations
|India
|Mindshare India
|India
|OMD India
|India
|Talented.Agency
|India
|Wavemaker
|India
|South Asia
|Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
|EssenceMediacom
|Pakistan
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|Mindshare
|Pakistan
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Pakistan
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Isobar Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|Mindshare Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|Popkorn
|Sri Lanka
|Wavemaker Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|South Asia
|India Media Agency of the Year
|EssenceMediacom
|India
|Lodestar UM
|India
|Mindshare India
|India
|OMD India
|India
|Wavemaker
|India
|South Asia
|Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
|EssenceMediacom
|Pakistan
|IG Square Pakistan
|Pakistan
|Mindshare
|Pakistan
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Mindshare Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|Mindshare Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|Third Shift Media
|Sri Lanka
|Wavemaker Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|Wavemaker Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|South Asia
|India PR Agency of the Year
|Adfactors PR India
|India
|Avian WE
|India
|Edelman India
|India
|MSL INDIA
|India
|Ruder Finn
|India
|South Asia
|Pakistan PR Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|South Asia
|Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Agency
|Credited Brand
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|EssenceMediacom
|Coca-Cola India
|Leo Burnett India
|Mondelez Oreo
|Mindshare
|HUL
|Mindshare
|Ikea
|Shobiz
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Agency
|Credited Market
|South Asia
|South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia
|South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia
|South Asia Best Culture
|Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP
|India
|Famous Innovations
|India
|Talented.Agency
|India
|Wavemaker
|India
|White Rivers Media
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Best Place to Work
|EssenceMediacom
|India
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|India
|Mindshare
|India
|Ogilvy India
|India
|Talented.Agency
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP
|India
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|Popkorn
|Sri Lanka
|VIRTUE Worldwide
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Conran Design Group Mumbai
|India
|Famous Innovations
|India
|Landor & Fitch
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|India
|Shobiz
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Consultancy of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia
|South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Havas Play
|India
|Mindshare
|India
|Wavemaker
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|South Asia
|South Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India
|Havas Media Network India
|India
|Mindshare India
|India
|Wavemaker
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year
|EssenceMediacom
|India
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|Mindshare
|India
|Performics India
|India
|Wavemaker
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia
|South Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|Famous Innovations
|India
|Golden Circle
|Pakistan
|Talented.Agency
|India
|Triad
|Sri Lanka
|White Rivers Media
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|FCB Kinnect
|India
|Mindshare
|India
|White Rivers Media
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|ITW Universe
|India
|Mindshare India
|India
|Ogilvy India
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|South Asia
|South Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|Interactive Avenues
|India
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|India
|Media.Monks
|India
|Mindshare India
|India
|Wavemaker
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Production Company of the Year
|To be announced
|South Asia
|South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|South Asia
|South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|South Asia
|South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
|Core Media Pakistan
|Pakistan
|Kinetic India & Pakistan
|Pakistan
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|India
|White Rivers Media
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year
|FCB ULKA
|India
|McCann Worldgroup India
|India
|Ogilvy India
|India
|Talented.Agency
|India
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Nominee
|Credited Agency
|South Asia
|South Asia Account Person of the Year
|Jugal kathuria
|Mindshare
|Pankaj Suri
|Mindshare India
|Parshuram Mendekar
|Ogilvy India
|Ravi Rajotia
|OMD India
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|Prasoon Joshi
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Raj Kamble
|Mindshare
|Ruchi Mathur
|Famous Innovations
|South Asia
|South Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Ajay Gupte
|Wavemaker
|Mohit Joshi
|Havas Media Network India
|Navin Khemka
|EssenceMediacom
|Prasoon Joshi
|McCann Worldgroup India
|VR Rajesh
|Ogilvy India
|South Asia
|South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Abhay Sachar
|Mindshare
|Anukriti Som
|Mindshare, GroupM
|Kartik Prakash
|Mindshare
|Tarun Das
|Mindshare
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Team Name
|Credited Agency
|South Asia
|South Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|No Shortlist
|South Asia
|South Asia Creative Leader of the Year
|Hemant Shringy
|BBDO India
|Josy Paul
|BBDO India
|Prasoon Joshi
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Rajdeepak Das
|Leo Burnett India
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Team Or Nominee Name
|Credited Agency
|South Asia
|South Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|Cloud Pitchers
|Mindshare
|Growth Team – McCann Worldgroup
|McCann Worldgroup India
|New Business Development Team
|Ogilvy India
|Samir Gangahar
|Leo Burnett India
|Team Famous
|Famous Innovations
|South Asia
|South Asia Producer of the Year
|No Shortlist
|South Asia
|South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Ankit Vohra
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Bhakti Malik
|Ogilvy India
|Chaitanya Bivalkar
|Mindshare
|Deepa Raghuraman
|Mindshare
|Rachit Khanna
|Mindshare
|South Asia
|South Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Nidhi Bakhru
|Mindshare
|Riddhi Bangera
|Mindshare
|Ronak Thakkar
|Mindshare
|Trishla Jhaveri
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Udit joshi
|BBDO INDIA
|South Asia
|South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Anmol Pratap Singh
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Atishay Agrawal
|Mindshare
|Paridhi Bhatiya
|Ogilvy India
|Priyanka Arora
|Mindshare
|Vaishak Prabhakar
|Mindshare
|South Asia
|South Asia Young Creative Person of the Year
|No Shortlist
|BRAND CATEGORIES
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Brand
|Credited Market
|South Asia
|South Asia Brand of the Year
|ARIEL INDIA
|India
|Britannia Biscafe
|India
|Dove
|India
|Ikea
|India
|South Asia
|South Asia Marketer of the Year
|No Shortlist