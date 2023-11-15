News Advertising Media Marketing AOY
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Agency of the Year 2023 Shortlist: South Asia

See the shortlist for the South Asia categories in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

AGENCY CATEGORIES
Region Entry Category Credited Agency Credited Market
South Asia India Creative Agency of the Year BBDO INDIA India
Leo Burnett India India
McCann Worldgroup India India
Ogilvy India India
Talented.Agency India
South Asia Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year Golden Circle Pakistan
IAL Saatchi & Saatchi Pakistan
Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan
South Asia Rest of South Asia Creative Agency of the Year Geometry Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
Magic Mango  Sri Lanka
Phoenix Ogilvy  Sri Lanka
South Asia India Digital Agency of the Year Famous Innovations India
Mindshare India India
OMD India India
Talented.Agency India
Wavemaker India
South Asia Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year EssenceMediacom Pakistan
Golden Circle Pakistan
Mindshare Pakistan
Ogilvy Pakistan Pakistan
South Asia Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year Isobar Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
Popkorn  Sri Lanka
Wavemaker Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
South Asia India Media Agency of the Year EssenceMediacom India
Lodestar UM India
Mindshare India India
OMD India India
Wavemaker India
South Asia Pakistan Media Agency of the Year EssenceMediacom Pakistan
IG Square Pakistan  Pakistan
Mindshare Pakistan
South Asia Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year Mindshare Bangladesh Bangladesh
Mindshare Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
Third Shift Media  Sri Lanka
Wavemaker Bangladesh Bangladesh
Wavemaker Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
South Asia India PR Agency of the Year Adfactors PR India India
Avian WE India
Edelman India India
MSL INDIA India
Ruder Finn India
South Asia Pakistan PR Agency of the Year No Shortlist
South Asia Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year To be announced 
Region Entry Category Credited Agency Credited Brand
South Asia South Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year EssenceMediacom Coca-Cola India
Leo Burnett India Mondelez Oreo
Mindshare HUL
Mindshare Ikea
Shobiz Hindustan Unilever Limited
Region Entry Category Credited Agency Credited Market
South Asia South Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced 
South Asia South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced 
South Asia South Asia Best Culture Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP India
Famous Innovations India
Talented.Agency India
Wavemaker India
White Rivers Media India
South Asia South Asia Best Place to Work EssenceMediacom India
M&C Saatchi Performance India
Mindshare India
Ogilvy India India
Talented.Agency India
South Asia South Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP India
Golden Circle Pakistan
Popkorn  Sri Lanka
VIRTUE Worldwide India
South Asia South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year Conran Design Group Mumbai India
Famous Innovations India
Landor & Fitch India
South Asia South Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Mindshare India
Shobiz India
South Asia South Asia Consultancy of the Year To be announced 
South Asia South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Havas Play  India
Mindshare India
Wavemaker India
South Asia South Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year No Shortlist
South Asia South Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year ADA Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India
Havas Media Network India India
Mindshare India India
Wavemaker India
South Asia South Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year of the Year EssenceMediacom India
Interactive Avenues India
Mindshare India
Performics India India
Wavemaker India
South Asia South Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year To be announced 
South Asia South Asia Independent Agency of the Year Famous Innovations India
Golden Circle Pakistan
Talented.Agency India
Triad Sri Lanka
White Rivers Media India
South Asia South Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year FCB Kinnect India
Mindshare India
White Rivers Media India
South Asia South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year ITW Universe India
Mindshare India India
Ogilvy India India
South Asia South Asia Market Research Agency of the Year No Shortlist
South Asia South Asia Performance Agency of the Year Interactive Avenues India
M&C Saatchi Performance India
Media.Monks India
Mindshare India India
Wavemaker India
South Asia South Asia Production Company of the Year To be announced 
South Asia South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year No Shortlist
South Asia South Asia Social Media Agency of the Year No Shortlist
South Asia South Asia Specialist Agency of the Year ADA Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Core Media Pakistan Pakistan
Kinetic India & Pakistan Pakistan
M&C Saatchi Performance India
White Rivers Media India
South Asia South Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year FCB ULKA India
McCann Worldgroup India India
Ogilvy India India
Talented.Agency India
Region Entry Category Credited Nominee Credited Agency
South Asia South Asia Account Person of the Year Jugal kathuria Mindshare
Pankaj Suri Mindshare India
Parshuram Mendekar Ogilvy India
Ravi Rajotia OMD India
South Asia South Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year Prasoon Joshi McCann Worldgroup India
Raj Kamble Mindshare
Ruchi Mathur Famous Innovations
South Asia South Asia Agency Head of the Year Ajay Gupte Wavemaker
Mohit Joshi Havas Media Network India
Navin Khemka EssenceMediacom
Prasoon Joshi McCann Worldgroup India
VR Rajesh Ogilvy India
South Asia South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Abhay Sachar Mindshare
Anukriti Som Mindshare, GroupM
Kartik Prakash Mindshare
Tarun Das Mindshare
Region Entry Category Credited Team Name Credited Agency
South Asia South Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year No Shortlist
South Asia South Asia Creative Leader of the Year Hemant Shringy BBDO India
Josy Paul BBDO India
Prasoon Joshi McCann Worldgroup India
Rajdeepak Das Leo Burnett India
Region Entry Category Credited Team Or Nominee Name Credited Agency
South Asia South Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year Cloud Pitchers Mindshare
Growth Team – McCann Worldgroup McCann Worldgroup India
New Business Development Team Ogilvy India
Samir Gangahar Leo Burnett India
Team Famous Famous Innovations
South Asia South Asia Producer of the Year No Shortlist
South Asia South Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Ankit Vohra McCann Worldgroup India
Bhakti Malik Ogilvy India
Chaitanya Bivalkar Mindshare
Deepa Raghuraman Mindshare
Rachit Khanna Mindshare
South Asia South Asia Young Achiever of the Year Nidhi Bakhru Mindshare
Riddhi Bangera Mindshare
Ronak Thakkar Mindshare
Trishla Jhaveri McCann Worldgroup India
Udit joshi BBDO INDIA
South Asia South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Anmol Pratap Singh McCann Worldgroup India
Atishay Agrawal Mindshare
Paridhi Bhatiya Ogilvy India
Priyanka Arora Mindshare
Vaishak Prabhakar Mindshare
South Asia South Asia Young Creative Person of the Year No Shortlist
BRAND CATEGORIES
Region Entry Category Credited Brand Credited Market
South Asia South Asia Brand of the Year ARIEL INDIA India
Britannia Biscafe India
Dove India
Ikea India
South Asia South Asia Marketer of the Year No Shortlist

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

