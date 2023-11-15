Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

|Agency categories
|Region
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|Southeast Asia
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|Blink
|Myanmar
|MSA Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|nexlabs
|Myanmar
|Wave Digital
|Myanmar
|Southeast Asia
|Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Indonesia
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia
|Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year
|FCB Shout
|Malaysia
|Leo Burnett
|Malaysia
|Mediabrands Content Studio
|Malaysia
|Ogilvy Malaysia
|Malaysia
|VMLY&R
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia
|Philippines Creative Agency of the Year
|BBDO Guerrero
|Philippines
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|Ogilvy Philippines
|Philippines
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Singapore Creative Agency of the Year
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|MullenLowe Singapore
|Singapore
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Thailand Creative Agency of the Year
|CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|Leo Burnett Thailand
|Thailand
|McCann Worldgroup Thailand
|Thailand
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|TBWA Thailand
|Thailand
|Southeast Asia
|Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Creative
|Vietnam
|HAPPINESS
|Vietnam
|Leo Burnett
|Vietnam
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Publicis Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Southeast Asia
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|BEYOND 360
|Myanmar
|Chilli Agency
|Myanmar
|MSA Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|nexlabs
|Myanmar
|Southeast Asia
|Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|Mindshare
|Indonesia
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Wavemaker
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia
|Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year
|Digitas
|Malaysia
|GrowthOps Asia
|Malaysia
|Mindshare Malaysia
|Malaysia
|OMD
|Malaysia
|PHD Media
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia
|Philippines Digital Agency of the Year
|Digitas
|Philippines
|Merkle
|Philippines
|Ogilvy Philippines
|Philippines
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Singapore Digital Agency of the Year
|Digitas
|Singapore
|Merkle
|Singapore
|MRM
|Singapore
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|OMD Singapore
|Singapore
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Thailand Digital Agency of the Year
|CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|dentsu X (Thailand)
|Thailand
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|MRM Thailand
|Thailand
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|Southeast Asia
|Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year
|Digitas
|Vietnam
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|Novaon Agency
|Vietnam
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|Southeast Asia
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|Beyond 360
|Myanmar
|Chilli Agency
|Myanmar
|IdeaFactory Advertising
|Cambodia
|nexlabs
|Myanmar
|Southeast Asia
|Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Indonesia
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia
|Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Ampersand Advisory
|Malaysia
|Mad Hat Asia
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia
|Philippines Independent Agency of the Year
|Gigil
|Philippines
|NuWorks Interactive Labs
|Philippines
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SAGA PH
|Philippines
|Sven
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Singapore Independent Agency of the Year
|Click2View
|Singapore
|GOVT Singapore
|Singapore
|Rebel and Soul
|Singapore
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Thailand Independent Agency of the Year
|CJ Worx and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|Goodstuph Thailand
|Thailand
|Heroleads Asia
|Thailand
|Knock Consulting
|Thailand
|Sour Bangkok
|Thailand
|Southeast Asia
|Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year
|Happiness
|Vietnam
|Novaon Agency
|Vietnam
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|The Friday
|Vietnam
|Southeast Asia
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Cambodia
|MSA Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|Southeast Asia
|Indonesia Media Agency of the Year
|EssenceMediacom
|Indonesia
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Indonesia
|Mindshare
|Indonesia
|UM Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Wavemaker
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia
|Malaysia Media Agency of the Year
|Ampersand Advisory
|Malaysia
|Initiative Malaysia
|Malaysia
|iProspect
|Malaysia
|Mindshare Malaysia
|Malaysia
|PHD Media
|Malaysia
|Universal McCann
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia
|Philippines Media Agency of the Year
|Carat
|Philippines
|Initiative Philippines
|Philippines
|Mindshare Philippines
|Philippines
|OMD Philippines
|Philippines
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|Zenith
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Singapore Media Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|OMD Singapore
|Singapore
|Starcom
|Singapore
|UM
|Singapore
|Zenith
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Thailand Media Agency of the Year
|Carat Thailand
|Thailand
|dentsu X (Thailand)
|Thailand
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|UM Thailand
|Thailand
|Zenith
|Thailand
|Southeast Asia
|Vietnam Media Agency of the Year
|EssenceMediacom Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|OMD VIETNAM
|Vietnam
|Starcom
|Vietnam
|Zenith
|Vietnam
|Southeast Asia
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Southeast Asia
|Indonesia PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman
|Indonesia
|Hill+Knowlton Strategies Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia
|Malaysia PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman
|Malaysia
|Mad Hat Asia
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia
|Philippines PR Agency of the Year
|Ardent Communications
|Philippines
|COMCO Southeast Asia
|Philippines
|Eon The Stakeholder Group
|Philippines
|Ogilvy Philippines
|Philippines
|PRIXM
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Singapore PR Agency of the Year
|DeVries Global
|Singapore
|Mutant
|Singapore
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|Rice Communications
|Singapore
|WE Communications
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Thailand PR Agency of the Year
|EssenceMediacom
|Thailand
|FleishmanHillard
|Thailand
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|Southeast Asia
|Vietnam PR Agency of the Year
|MSL
|Vietnam
|T&A Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Region
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Just Global
|Singapore
|Merkle B2B
|Singapore
|MRM
|Singapore
|OGILVY SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|WE Communications
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Digitas
|Singapore
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|Rebel and Soul
|Singapore
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Best Culture
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|OGILVY SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Best Place to Work
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Dentsu Creative
|Vietnam
|Happiness
|Vietnam
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|Mutant
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Bud
|Singapore
|Rebel and Soul
|Singapore
|Sour Bangkok
|Thailand
|Virtue Worldwide
|Singapore
|Wolf BKK
|Thailand
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Anak
|Singapore
|Elmwood Brand Consultancy
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Digitas
|Philippines
|GOVT Singapore
|Singapore
|INVNT
|Singapore
|Jack Morton Worldwide
|Singapore
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Initiative Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Initiative Philippines
|Philippines
|Mindshare
|SEA (Singapore)
|UM Southeast Asia
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|EssenceMediacom
|Indonesia
|M&C Saatchi
|Indonesia
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|GrowthOps Asia
|Malaysia
|SAGA PH
|Philippines
|Agency Category
|Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|CIA
|Singapore
|Insignia Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Merkle
|SEA (Singapore)
|UM Southeast Asia
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Malaysia
|iProspect
|Singapore
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|Publicis Commerce
|SEA (Singapore)
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|Wavemaker Southeast Asia
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|GOVT Singapore
|Singapore
|IdeaFactory Advertising
|Cambodia
|INVNT
|Singapore
|Rebel and Soul
|Singapore
|SAGA PH
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|Hashtag Interactive
|Singapore
|Mediabrands Content Studio
|Thailand
|Nativex
|Singapore
|T&A Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|The Goat Agency
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|OGILVY SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|VMLY&R
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|Brand-Y
|Philippines
|Edelman Data and Intelligence
|Singapore
|GroupM Thailand
|Thailand
|Junk
|Singapore
|Milieu Insight
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|GrowthOps Asia
|Singapore
|Havas Ortega
|Philippines
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year
|Craft
|Thailand
|Elesi Studios
|Philippines
|Fart
|Philippines
|Prodigious Southeast Asia
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Havas Ortega
|Philippines
|Publicis Media - Precision
|SEA (Singapore)
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|Leo Burnett
|Malaysia
|M&C Saatchi
|Indonesia
|Ogilvy South East Asia
|Singapore
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|We Are Social Singapore
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Goodstuph Thailand
|Thailand
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|PG One Singapore
|Singapore
|Prodigious Southeast Asia
|Singapore
|Rebel and Soul
|Singapore
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|Mediabrands Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Region
|Category
|Nominee
|Agency
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year
|AJ Marquez
|Propel Manila
|Anh Vo
|Starcom
|Cyril Fonseca
|Spark Foundry
|Marc O'Shea
|Zenith
|Monideepa Nandi
|Leo Burnett
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|Alex Sin
|Digitas
|Ayden Ong
|WE Communications
|JC Valenzuela
|Propel Manila
|Sue Ann Malig-Nolido
|Prodigious Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Bala Pomaleh
|IPG Mediabrands
|Celeste Cheong
|Elmwood Brand Consultancy
|JC Valenzuela
|Propel Manila
|Joanne Theseira
|Publicis Communications
|Tats Cruz
|Publicis Jimenezbasic
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Calvin Carlo Cellona
|Starcom Mediavest Group
|Grace Loh
|Digitas
|Hannah Chua
|Mindshare
|Patricia Elise "Summer" Siao
|IdeasxmaChina
|Valerie Wang
|Publicis Singapore
|Zheng Xinyi
|Mindshare Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Creative Leader of the Year
|Emir Shafri
|Publicis Groupe
|Raoul Panes
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Raymund Sison
|Propel Manila
|Sarah Ko
|PG One
|Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee
|Golin
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia New Business Development Team of the Year
|DDB MNL Digital Team
|DDB MNL
|Digitas SEA Regional Collective
|Digitas
|IDEASXMACHINA
|IdeasxmaChina
|Initiative APAC Growth Team
|Initiative
|Wavemaker Philippines | Growth and Development Team
|Wavemaker Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Producer of the Year
|Earl Guico
|Elesi Studios
|Hidayah Asari
|Prodigious
|Wong Ying Ring
|Uncanny
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|CJ Jimenez
|Publicis Jimenezbasic
|Ishita Roy
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Maria "A.I." Tolentino
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Mark Krebs
|Publicis Media
|Nguyen Diep Phuong Uyen
|OMD Vietnam
|Nilakshi Medhi
|Leo Burnett Indonesia
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|James Labrague
|Starcom Mediavest Group
|Joyce Zheng, Bijun
|Mindshare
|Prasanth Thenna Raj
|Mindshare
|Trevor He
|Carat
|Troy Jose
|IdeasxmaChina
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Ayden Ong
|WE Communications
|Dinh Nhu Nguyen
|Digitas Vietnam
|Julia Dela Rosa
|Propel Manila
|Melissa Megan Tee
|Publicis Singapore
|Melody Laogan
|Initiative Philippines
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Young Creative Person of the Year
|Brian Lumanog
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Gab Navarro
|IdeasxmaChina
|Janath Gamage
|Leo Burnett
|Joshua Tjandra
|Leo Burnett Indonesia
|Lorenzo Alajar
|PG One
|Region
|Category
|Brand
|Market
|Southeast Asia
|Southeast Asia Brand of the Year
|McDonald's
|APAC (Malaysia)
|OREO
|Indonesia
|Villarica
|Philippines