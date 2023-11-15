News Advertising Media PR Marketing AOY
Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

See the shortlist for the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards for Southeast Asia.

Agency categories
Region Category Agency Market
Southeast Asia Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia
Blink Myanmar
MSA Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia
nexlabs Myanmar
Wave Digital Myanmar
Southeast Asia Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year ADA Indonesia
Leo Burnett Indonesia
Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia
Southeast Asia Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year FCB Shout Malaysia
Leo Burnett Malaysia
Mediabrands Content Studio Malaysia
Ogilvy Malaysia Malaysia
VMLY&R Malaysia
Southeast Asia Philippines Creative Agency of the Year BBDO Guerrero Philippines
Leo Burnett Manila Philippines
Ogilvy Philippines Philippines
Propel Manila Philippines
TBWA\SMP Philippines
Southeast Asia Singapore Creative Agency of the Year McCann Worldgroup Singapore
MullenLowe Singapore Singapore
Ogilvy Singapore Singapore
TBWA\Singapore Singapore
The Secret Little Agency Singapore
Southeast Asia Thailand Creative Agency of the Year CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand
Leo Burnett Thailand Thailand
McCann Worldgroup Thailand Thailand
Ogilvy Thailand Thailand
TBWA Thailand Thailand
Southeast Asia Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year Dentsu Creative Vietnam
HAPPINESS Vietnam
Leo Burnett Vietnam
Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam
Publicis Vietnam Vietnam
Southeast Asia Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia
BEYOND 360 Myanmar
Chilli Agency Myanmar
MSA Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia
nexlabs Myanmar
Southeast Asia Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year Leo Burnett Indonesia
Mindshare Indonesia
Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia
Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia
  Wavemaker Indonesia
Southeast Asia Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Malaysia
GrowthOps Asia Malaysia
Mindshare Malaysia Malaysia
OMD  Malaysia
PHD Media  Malaysia
Southeast Asia Philippines Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Philippines
Merkle Philippines
Ogilvy Philippines Philippines
Propel Manila Philippines
TBWA\SMP Philippines
Southeast Asia Singapore Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Singapore
Merkle Singapore
MRM Singapore
Ogilvy Singapore Singapore
OMD Singapore Singapore
TBWA\Singapore Singapore
Southeast Asia Thailand Digital Agency of the Year CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand
dentsu X (Thailand)  Thailand
Mindshare Thailand
MRM Thailand Thailand
Ogilvy Thailand Thailand
Southeast Asia Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year Digitas Vietnam
Mindshare Vietnam
Novaon Agency Vietnam
Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam
RED2 Digital Vietnam
Southeast Asia Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia
Beyond 360 Myanmar
Chilli Agency Myanmar
IdeaFactory Advertising  Cambodia
nexlabs Myanmar
Southeast Asia Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year ADA Indonesia
Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia
Southeast Asia Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia
Ampersand Advisory Malaysia
Mad Hat Asia Malaysia
Southeast Asia Philippines Independent Agency of the Year Gigil Philippines
NuWorks Interactive Labs Philippines
Propel Manila Philippines
SAGA PH Philippines
Sven Philippines
Southeast Asia Singapore Independent Agency of the Year Click2View Singapore
GOVT Singapore Singapore
Rebel and Soul Singapore
The Secret Little Agency Singapore
VaynerMedia Singapore
Southeast Asia Thailand Independent Agency of the Year CJ Worx and Spore Bangkok Thailand
Goodstuph Thailand Thailand
Heroleads Asia Thailand
Knock Consulting  Thailand
Sour Bangkok Thailand
Southeast Asia Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year Happiness Vietnam
Novaon Agency Vietnam
PMAX Vietnam
RED2 Digital Vietnam
The Friday Vietnam
Southeast Asia Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year ADA Cambodia
MSA Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia
Southeast Asia Indonesia Media Agency of the Year EssenceMediacom Indonesia
M&C Saatchi Performance Indonesia
Mindshare Indonesia
UM Indonesia Indonesia
Wavemaker Indonesia
Southeast Asia Malaysia Media Agency of the Year Ampersand Advisory Malaysia
Initiative Malaysia Malaysia
iProspect Malaysia
Mindshare Malaysia Malaysia
PHD Media  Malaysia
Universal McCann Malaysia
Southeast Asia Philippines Media Agency of the Year Carat Philippines
Initiative Philippines Philippines
Mindshare Philippines Philippines
OMD Philippines Philippines
The Huddle Room Philippines
Zenith Philippines
Southeast Asia Singapore Media Agency of the Year Mindshare Singapore
OMD Singapore Singapore
Starcom Singapore
UM Singapore
Zenith Singapore
Southeast Asia Thailand Media Agency of the Year Carat Thailand Thailand
dentsu X (Thailand) Thailand
Mindshare Thailand
UM Thailand Thailand
Zenith Thailand
Southeast Asia Vietnam Media Agency of the Year EssenceMediacom Vietnam Vietnam
Mindshare Vietnam
OMD VIETNAM Vietnam
Starcom Vietnam
Zenith Vietnam
Southeast Asia Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year To be announced 
Southeast Asia Indonesia PR Agency of the Year Edelman Indonesia
Hill+Knowlton Strategies Indonesia Indonesia
Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia
Southeast Asia Malaysia PR Agency of the Year Edelman Malaysia
Mad Hat Asia Malaysia
Southeast Asia Philippines PR Agency of the Year Ardent Communications Philippines
COMCO Southeast Asia Philippines
Eon The Stakeholder Group Philippines
Ogilvy Philippines Philippines
PRIXM Philippines
Southeast Asia Singapore PR Agency of the Year DeVries Global Singapore
Mutant Singapore
Ogilvy Singapore Singapore
Rice Communications Singapore
WE Communications Singapore
Southeast Asia Thailand PR Agency of the Year EssenceMediacom Thailand
FleishmanHillard Thailand
Ogilvy Thailand Thailand
Southeast Asia Vietnam PR Agency of the Year MSL Vietnam
T&A Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam
Region Category  Agency Market
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Just Global Singapore
Merkle B2B Singapore
MRM Singapore
OGILVY SINGAPORE Singapore
WE Communications Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Digitas Singapore
PMAX Vietnam
Rebel and Soul Singapore
RED2 Digital Vietnam
TBWA\Singapore Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Best Culture Leo Burnett Indonesia
Leo Burnett Manila Philippines
M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore
Mindshare Singapore
OGILVY SINGAPORE Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Best Place to Work ADA Malaysia
Dentsu Creative Vietnam
Happiness Vietnam
Mindshare Singapore
Mutant Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Bud Singapore
Rebel and Soul Singapore
Sour Bangkok Thailand
Virtue Worldwide Singapore
Wolf BKK Thailand
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year Anak Singapore
Elmwood Brand Consultancy Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Digitas Philippines
GOVT Singapore Singapore
INVNT Singapore
Jack Morton Worldwide Singapore
TBWA\SMP Philippines
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year ADA Malaysia
Initiative Malaysia Malaysia
Initiative Philippines Philippines
Mindshare SEA (Singapore)
UM Southeast Asia Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year EssenceMediacom Indonesia
M&C Saatchi Indonesia
Mindshare Singapore
Propel Manila Philippines
TBWA\Singapore Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia
GrowthOps Asia Malaysia
SAGA PH Philippines
Agency Category Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia
CIA Singapore
Insignia Indonesia Indonesia
Merkle SEA (Singapore)
UM Southeast Asia Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year ADA Malaysia
iProspect Singapore
PMAX Vietnam
Publicis Commerce SEA (Singapore)
RED2 Digital Vietnam
Wavemaker Southeast Asia Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year GOVT Singapore Singapore
IdeaFactory Advertising  Cambodia
INVNT Singapore
Rebel and Soul Singapore
SAGA PH Philippines
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year Hashtag Interactive Singapore
Mediabrands Content Studio Thailand
Nativex Singapore
T&A Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam
The Goat Agency Indonesia
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Leo Burnett Manila Philippines
McCann Worldgroup Singapore
OGILVY SINGAPORE Singapore
VaynerMedia Singapore
VMLY&R Malaysia
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year Brand-Y Philippines
Edelman Data and Intelligence  Singapore
GroupM Thailand Thailand
Junk Singapore
Milieu Insight Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year GrowthOps Asia Singapore
Havas Ortega Philippines
M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore
PMAX Vietnam
RED2 Digital Vietnam
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year Craft Thailand
Elesi Studios Philippines
Fart Philippines
Prodigious Southeast Asia Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year Havas Ortega Philippines
Publicis Media - Precision SEA (Singapore)
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Leo Burnett Malaysia
M&C Saatchi Indonesia
Ogilvy South East Asia Singapore
Propel Manila Philippines
VaynerMedia Singapore
We Are Social Singapore Singapore
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Goodstuph Thailand Thailand
M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore
PG One Singapore Singapore
Prodigious Southeast Asia Singapore
Rebel and Soul Singapore
RED2 Digital Vietnam
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Talent Development Programme of the Year IDEASXMACHINA Philippines
Mediabrands Malaysia Malaysia
Propel Manila Philippines
Region Category Nominee Agency
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year AJ Marquez Propel Manila
Anh Vo Starcom
Cyril Fonseca Spark Foundry
Marc O'Shea Zenith
Monideepa Nandi Leo Burnett
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Agency Growth Leader of the Year Alex Sin Digitas
Ayden Ong WE Communications
JC Valenzuela Propel Manila
Sue Ann Malig-Nolido Prodigious Philippines
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year Bala Pomaleh IPG Mediabrands
Celeste Cheong Elmwood Brand Consultancy
JC Valenzuela Propel Manila
Joanne Theseira Publicis Communications
Tats Cruz Publicis Jimenezbasic
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Calvin Carlo Cellona Starcom Mediavest Group
Grace Loh Digitas
Hannah Chua Mindshare
Patricia Elise "Summer" Siao IdeasxmaChina
Valerie Wang Publicis Singapore
Zheng Xinyi Mindshare Southeast Asia
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year  No Shortlist
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Creative Leader of the Year Emir Shafri Publicis Groupe
Raoul Panes Leo Burnett Manila
Raymund Sison Propel Manila
Sarah Ko PG One
Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee Golin
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia New Business Development Team of the Year DDB MNL Digital Team DDB MNL
Digitas SEA Regional Collective Digitas
IDEASXMACHINA IdeasxmaChina
Initiative APAC Growth Team Initiative
Wavemaker Philippines | Growth and Development Team Wavemaker Philippines
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Producer of the Year Earl Guico Elesi Studios
Hidayah Asari Prodigious
Wong Ying Ring Uncanny
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year CJ Jimenez Publicis Jimenezbasic
Ishita Roy Ogilvy Singapore
Maria "A.I." Tolentino IDEASXMACHINA
Mark Krebs Publicis Media
Nguyen Diep Phuong Uyen OMD Vietnam
Nilakshi Medhi Leo Burnett Indonesia
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year James Labrague Starcom Mediavest Group
Joyce Zheng, Bijun Mindshare
Prasanth Thenna Raj Mindshare
Trevor He Carat
Troy Jose IdeasxmaChina
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Ayden Ong WE Communications
Dinh Nhu Nguyen Digitas Vietnam
Julia Dela Rosa Propel Manila
Melissa Megan Tee Publicis Singapore
Melody Laogan Initiative Philippines
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Young Creative Person of the Year Brian Lumanog Leo Burnett Manila
Gab Navarro IdeasxmaChina
Janath Gamage Leo Burnett
Joshua Tjandra Leo Burnett Indonesia
Lorenzo Alajar PG One
Region  Category Brand  Market
Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Brand of the Year McDonald's APAC (Malaysia)
OREO Indonesia
Villarica  Philippines

 

