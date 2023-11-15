News Advertising Marketing AOY
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand

See the shortlist for the ANZ categories in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Agency Market ID
Australia Creative Agency of the Year
 Ogilvy Australia
Australia
 AN01.393578
Special AN01.396754
TBWA AN01.396795
The Monkeys AN01.393711
whiteGREY AN01.397803
Colenso BBDO
New Zealand
 AN02.394433
Motion Sickness AN02.397297
Special AN02.397344
Atomic212
Australia
 AN03.396681
Deloitte Digital AN03.397680
Mindshare AN03.397775
Ogilvy Australia AN03.393579

Australia Media Agency of the Year
 Atomic 212
Australia
 AN05.396680
Initiative Australia AN05.396722
Mindshare AN05.397765
OMD AN05.397265
UM AN05.397244
New Zealand Media Agency of the Year
 OMD
New Zealand
 AN06.397261
PHD New Zealand AN06.397335
Australia PR Agency of the Year
 Herd MSL
Australia
 AN07.396743
History Will Be Kind AN07.395468
Icon Agency AN07.397583
Ogilvy PR AN07.395389
New Zealand PR Agency of the Year
 Sling & Stone
New Zealand
 AN08.397274
Special PR AN08.396756

Australia/New Zealand Best Culture
 BMF
Australia
 AN12.397416
Initiative Australia AN12.397228
The Company We Keep AN12.395843
Australia/New Zealand Best Place to Work
 BMF Australia AN13.397425
Initiative Australia Australia AN13.397231
Ogilvy Australia Australia AN13.397601
Australia/New Zealand Boutique Agency of the Year
 History Will Be Kind Australia AN14.395397
Motion Sickness New Zealand AN14.397304

Australia/New Zealand Brand Experience Agency of the Year
 Amplify
Australia
 AN16.397371
INVNT AN16.397296

Australia/New Zealand Content Marketing Agency of the Year
 Special New Zealand AN18.396760
WiredCo. Australia AN18.397207

Australia/New Zealand Customer Engagement Agency of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand Data Analytics Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand E-commerce Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Programmatic Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Talent Development Programme of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand Brand Design Agency of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand B2B Marketing Agency of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand B2C Marketing Agency of the Year No Shortlist
New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Consultancy of the Year To be announced

Australia/New Zealand Event Marketing Agency of the Year
 Amplify
Australia
 AN22.397372
INVNT AN22.397326
The Company We Keep AN22.395842
Australia/New Zealand Independent Agency of the Year
 Apparent
Australia
 AN23.397214
Atomic212 AN23.396686
Motion Sickness
New Zealand
 AN23.397301
Special AN23.396758
The Hallway Australia AN23.395888
TRA New Zealand AN23.397355
Australia/New Zealand Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
 Thompson Spencer New Zealand AN24.396010
Wavemaker Australia Australia AN24.397960
Australia/New Zealand Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
 Apparent Australia AN25.397254
Special New Zealand AN25.396762
Australia/New Zealand Market Research Agency of the Year
 Fiftyfive5 Australia AN26.395938
TRA Australia AN26.397328
Australia/New Zealand Performance Agency of the Year
 Atomic212 Australia AN27.396739
NP Digital Australia AN27.395450
Australia/New Zealand Production Company of the Year
 Motion Sickness New Zealand AN28.397312
Tag Australia AN28.395079
Australia/New Zealand Social Media Agency of the Year
 DDB Group New Zealand New Zealand AN30.397428
Hello Social Australia AN30.396652
Thompson Spencer New Zealand AN30.396099
WiredCo. Australia AN30.397206
Australia/New Zealand Specialist Agency of the Year
 Apparent Australia AN31.397251
WiredCo. Australia AN31.397208

PEOPLE/BRAND CATEGORIES
Category Nominee Agency Market
Australia/New Zealand Agency Head of the Year
 Claire Fenner Atomic 212 Australia
Lee Simpson whiteGREY Australia
Australia/New Zealand Creative Leader of the Year
 Adam Harriden INVNT APAC Australia
Simon Vicars Colenso BBDO New Zealand
Tara Ford The Monkeys Australia
Australia/New Zealand Young Business Leader of the Year
 Nathan Perdriau Blue Sense Digital Australia
Sam Stuchbury Motion Sickness New Zealand

Australia/New Zealand Account Person of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand Agency Growth Leader of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand New Business Development Person/Team of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand Producer of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Young Achiever of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand Young Creative Person of the Year To be announced
Australia/New Zealand Brand of the Year No Shortlist
Australia/New Zealand Marketer of the Year No Shortlist

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

