Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand

|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|ID
|
Australia Creative Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy Australia
|
Australia
|AN01.393578
|Special
|AN01.396754
|TBWA
|AN01.396795
|The Monkeys
|AN01.393711
|whiteGREY
|AN01.397803
|Colenso BBDO
|
New Zealand
|AN02.394433
|Motion Sickness
|AN02.397297
|Special
|AN02.397344
|Atomic212
|
Australia
|AN03.396681
|Deloitte Digital
|AN03.397680
|Mindshare
|AN03.397775
|Ogilvy Australia
|AN03.393579
|
Australia Media Agency of the Year
|Atomic 212
|
Australia
|AN05.396680
|Initiative Australia
|AN05.396722
|Mindshare
|AN05.397765
|OMD
|AN05.397265
|UM
|AN05.397244
|
New Zealand Media Agency of the Year
|OMD
|
New Zealand
|AN06.397261
|PHD New Zealand
|AN06.397335
|
Australia PR Agency of the Year
|Herd MSL
|
Australia
|AN07.396743
|History Will Be Kind
|AN07.395468
|Icon Agency
|AN07.397583
|Ogilvy PR
|AN07.395389
|
New Zealand PR Agency of the Year
|Sling & Stone
|
New Zealand
|AN08.397274
|Special PR
|AN08.396756
|
Australia/New Zealand Best Culture
|BMF
|
Australia
|AN12.397416
|Initiative Australia
|AN12.397228
|The Company We Keep
|AN12.395843
|
Australia/New Zealand Best Place to Work
|BMF
|Australia
|AN13.397425
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|AN13.397231
|Ogilvy Australia
|Australia
|AN13.397601
|
Australia/New Zealand Boutique Agency of the Year
|History Will Be Kind
|Australia
|AN14.395397
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|AN14.397304
|
Australia/New Zealand Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Amplify
|
Australia
|AN16.397371
|INVNT
|AN16.397296
|
Australia/New Zealand Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN18.396760
|WiredCo.
|Australia
|AN18.397207
|Australia/New Zealand Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand E-commerce Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Programmatic Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Talent Development Programme of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand Brand Design Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Consultancy of the Year
|To be announced
|
Australia/New Zealand Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|Amplify
|
Australia
|AN22.397372
|INVNT
|AN22.397326
|The Company We Keep
|AN22.395842
|
Australia/New Zealand Independent Agency of the Year
|Apparent
|
Australia
|AN23.397214
|Atomic212
|AN23.396686
|Motion Sickness
|
New Zealand
|AN23.397301
|Special
|AN23.396758
|The Hallway
|Australia
|AN23.395888
|TRA
|New Zealand
|AN23.397355
|
Australia/New Zealand Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|Thompson Spencer
|New Zealand
|AN24.396010
|Wavemaker Australia
|Australia
|AN24.397960
|
Australia/New Zealand Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Apparent
|Australia
|AN25.397254
|Special
|New Zealand
|AN25.396762
|
Australia/New Zealand Market Research Agency of the Year
|Fiftyfive5
|Australia
|AN26.395938
|TRA
|Australia
|AN26.397328
|
Australia/New Zealand Performance Agency of the Year
|Atomic212
|Australia
|AN27.396739
|NP Digital
|Australia
|AN27.395450
|
Australia/New Zealand Production Company of the Year
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|AN28.397312
|Tag
|Australia
|AN28.395079
|
Australia/New Zealand Social Media Agency of the Year
|DDB Group New Zealand
|New Zealand
|AN30.397428
|Hello Social
|Australia
|AN30.396652
|Thompson Spencer
|New Zealand
|AN30.396099
|WiredCo.
|Australia
|AN30.397206
|
Australia/New Zealand Specialist Agency of the Year
|Apparent
|Australia
|AN31.397251
|WiredCo.
|Australia
|AN31.397208
|PEOPLE/BRAND CATEGORIES
|Category
|Nominee
|Agency
|Market
|
Australia/New Zealand Agency Head of the Year
|Claire Fenner
|Atomic 212
|Australia
|Lee Simpson
|whiteGREY
|Australia
|
Australia/New Zealand Creative Leader of the Year
|Adam Harriden
|INVNT APAC
|Australia
|Simon Vicars
|Colenso BBDO
|New Zealand
|Tara Ford
|The Monkeys
|Australia
|
Australia/New Zealand Young Business Leader of the Year
|Nathan Perdriau
|Blue Sense Digital
|Australia
|Sam Stuchbury
|Motion Sickness
|New Zealand
|Australia/New Zealand Account Person of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand Producer of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Young Achiever of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand Young Creative Person of the Year
|To be announced
|Australia/New Zealand Brand of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Australia/New Zealand Marketer of the Year
|No Shortlist