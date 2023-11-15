News Advertising Media Marketing AOY
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Asia Pacific

See the shortlist for the APAC region in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Asia Pacific

AGENCY CATEGORIES      
Category Agency Market ID
Asia-Pacific Best Culture
 ADA Malaysia AP01.396534
IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP01.397754
M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore AP01.396850
VaynerMedia APAC Singapore AP01.393549
Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific Singapore AP01.395925
Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year
 ADA APAC (Malaysia) AP02.397525
KINESSO Singapore AP02.396836
M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore AP02.396855
Nativex Singapore AP02.395040
Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year
 Publicis Media - Precision APAC (Singapore) AP03.396259
Wavemaker India AP03.397778
Asia-Pacific Talent Development Programme of the Year
 BBDO Asia Asia (China) AP04.395462
IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP04.397517
Publicis Media Singapore AP04.395763
Wavemaker Asia-Pacific Singapore AP04.395582

Asia Pacific Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year No Shortlist

PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Nominee Agency Market ID
Asia-Pacific Agency Growth Leader of the Year
 Caroline Hsu The Hoffman Agency APAC (Japan) AP06.397286
Charlie Wright Wavemaker Asia-Pacific Singapore AP06.394226
Dan Kalinski NP Digital Australia AP06.397414
Elan Shou Ruder Finn China AP06.396177
Laura Roberts INVNT APAC Australia AP06.397365
Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year
 Elan Shou Ruder Finn China AP08.396175
Fe Husaint Greenpark Singapore AP08.397271
James Smyllie Initiative Singapore AP08.396748
Lee Simpson whiteGREY Australia AP08.397822
Tan Tze Kiat BBDO Asia Asia (China) AP08.395460
Asia-Pacific Creative Leader of the Year
 Jackie Lui Sage House Business Consultancy China AP09.397008
JOSY PAUL BBDO INDIA India AP09.397975
Reed Collins Ogilvy APAC (China) AP09.395743
Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee Golin Singapore AP09.397036

Asia-Pacific Programmatic Person of the Year No Shortlist
Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year No Shortlist

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

