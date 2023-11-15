Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Asia Pacific

|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|ID
|
Asia-Pacific Best Culture
|ADA
|Malaysia
|AP01.396534
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|AP01.397754
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|AP01.396850
|VaynerMedia APAC
|Singapore
|AP01.393549
|Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|AP01.395925
|
Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year
|ADA
|APAC (Malaysia)
|AP02.397525
|KINESSO
|Singapore
|AP02.396836
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|AP02.396855
|Nativex
|Singapore
|AP02.395040
|
Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Publicis Media - Precision
|APAC (Singapore)
|AP03.396259
|Wavemaker
|India
|AP03.397778
|
Asia-Pacific Talent Development Programme of the Year
|BBDO Asia
|Asia (China)
|AP04.395462
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|AP04.397517
|Publicis Media
|Singapore
|AP04.395763
|Wavemaker Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|AP04.395582
|Asia Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Nominee
|Agency
|Market
|ID
|
Asia-Pacific Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|Caroline Hsu
|The Hoffman Agency
|APAC (Japan)
|AP06.397286
|Charlie Wright
|Wavemaker Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|AP06.394226
|Dan Kalinski
|NP Digital
|Australia
|AP06.397414
|Elan Shou
|Ruder Finn
|China
|AP06.396177
|Laura Roberts
|INVNT APAC
|Australia
|AP06.397365
|
Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year
|Elan Shou
|Ruder Finn
|China
|AP08.396175
|Fe Husaint
|Greenpark
|Singapore
|AP08.397271
|James Smyllie
|Initiative
|Singapore
|AP08.396748
|Lee Simpson
|whiteGREY
|Australia
|AP08.397822
|Tan Tze Kiat
|BBDO Asia
|Asia (China)
|AP08.395460
|
Asia-Pacific Creative Leader of the Year
|Jackie Lui
|Sage House Business Consultancy
|China
|AP09.397008
|JOSY PAUL
|BBDO INDIA
|India
|AP09.397975
|Reed Collins
|Ogilvy
|APAC (China)
|AP09.395743
|Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee
|Golin
|Singapore
|AP09.397036
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Person of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year
|No Shortlist