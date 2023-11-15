Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Greater China

|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|China Creative Agency of the Year
|BBDO China
|China
|Dentsu Creative China
|China
|Leo Burnett
|China
|Ogilvy China
|China
|SG
|China
|Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year
|DDB Group Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Dentsu Creative
|Hong Kong SAR
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Saatchi & Saatchi Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year
|BBDO Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Leo Burnett
|Taiwan
|Mediabrands Content Studio
|Taiwan
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|China Digital Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|China
|Ogilvy China
|China
|Spark Foundry
|China
|UM
|China
|Wavemaker
|China
|Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year
|Mindshare Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|PHD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|OMD Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Zenith Taiwan
|Taiwan
|China Media Agency of the Year
|Carat
|China
|Mindshare
|China
|OMD
|China
|Spark Foundry
|China
|Wavemaker
|China
|Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year
|iProspect
|Hong Kong SAR
|Mindshare Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Universal McCann
|Hong Kong SAR
|Zenith Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Taiwan Media Agency of the Year
|Carat Media Taiwan
|Taiwan
|dentsu X Taiwan
|Taiwan
|OMD Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Zenith Taiwan
|Taiwan
|China PR Agency of the Year
|Hill+Knowlton Strategies
|China
|KIWI Communications
|China
|MSL China
|China
|Ogilvy China
|China
|Weber Shandwick
|China
|Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|MSL Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Ogilvy Public Relations Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|Taiwan PR Agency of the Year
|dentsu X Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Golin Taipei
|Taiwan
|MSL
|Taiwan
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|VOCAL MIDDLE Communications Consultants
|Taiwan
|Greater China awards
|Agency
|Market
|B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Publicis Sapient China
|China
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Assembly
|Hong Kong SAR
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Digitas China
|China
|Digitas Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|Best Culture
|BBDO Greater China
|China
|Dentsu Creative
|Hong Kong SAR
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|Leo Burnett Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Best Place to Work
|Assembly
|Hong Kong SAR
|BBDO Greater China
|China
|Dentsu Creative
|Hong Kong SAR
|Golin Greater China
|China
|Zenith Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Boutique Agency of the Year
|Stig&Xi
|China
|THINK CHINA
|Hong Kong SAR
|Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Landor & Fitch
|Hong Kong SAR
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|MetaDesign China
|China
|Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|UNIPLAN
|China
|Consultancy of the Year
|Artefact
|China
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|KIWI Communications
|China
|Ruder Finn
|China
|Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Cheil China
|China
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Leo Burnett
|Taiwan
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Red Ant Asia
|China
|Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|Artefact
|China
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Leo Burnett
|Taiwan
|MAX
|China
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|Digitas Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|EssenceMediacom
|Hong Kong SAR
|Omnicom Media Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|Publicis EDGE
|China
|Wavemaker
|China
|E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Cheil PengTai
|China
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|PHD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|AUDITOIRE
|China
|Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing
|China
|UNIPLAN
|China
|VISTA CREATION
|China
|Independent Agency of the Year
|Artefact
|China
|Red Ant Asia
|China
|Ruder Finn
|China
|Sage House Business Consultancy
|China
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|MAX
|China
|Publicis Influence
|China
|QINRIVE ASIA Communication
|China
|Red Ant Asia
|China
|VMLY&R China
|China
|Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Carat
|China
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Ogilvy China
|China
|TBWA CHINA
|China
|Wavemaker
|China
|Market Research Agency of the Year
|To be announced
|Performance Agency of the Year
|dentsu
|China
|EssenceMediacom
|Hong Kong SAR
|Omnicom Media Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|Wavemaker
|China
|Zenith China
|China
|Production Company of the Year
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Prodigious
|China
|Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Performics Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Wavemaker
|China
|Social Media Agency of the Year
|Energy BBDO Beijing
|China
|Longwise
|China
|MAX
|China
|Red Ant Asia
|China
|TBWA BOLT Greater China
|China
|Specialist Agency of the Year
|Cedar Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|IT Consultis
|China
|KIWI Communications
|China
|McCANN Health
|China
|PUBLICIS LUXE
|China
|Talent Development Programme of the Year
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|VISTA CREATION
|China
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Greater China Award
|Nominee
|Agency
|Market
|Account Person of the Year
|Billy Ni
|Wavemaker
|China
|Cindy Lu
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Jesppie Poon
|Grey Advertising Hong Kong Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|Pauline Lin
|Leo Burnett Shanghai
|China
|Selina Li
|Mindshare
|China
|Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|No shortlist
|Agency Head of the Year
|Alex Zhu
|VISTA CREATION
|China
|Beck You
|BBDO Greater China
|China
|Delicia Tan
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|Jose Campon
|Wavemaker
|China
|Liang Dong
|KIWI Communications
|China
|Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Karen Lv
|Zenith
|China
|Nemo Yu
|BBDO Beijing
|China
|NG BRIAN KWOK WAI
|PUBLICIS GROUPE CHINA
|China
|Winnie Wu
|Mindshare
|China
|Xin Wang
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|Marketing and Partnerships Team
|Mindshare
|China
|The Tiny Team
|BBDO Greater China
|China
|Greater China Creative Leader of the Year
|Arthur Tsang
|BBDO Greater China
|China
|Joe Zhou
|SG
|China
|John Koay
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|Kazuki Tsuburaku
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Spencer Wong
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|Catherine Fei
|Mindshare
|China
|Grey Growth Gurus
|Grey Advertising Hong Kong Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|iProspect Growth Team
|iProspect
|Hong Kong SAR
|PHD
|PHD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|TeamBreakthrough
|EssenceMediacom
|China
|Producer of the Year
|To be announced
|Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Anson Feng
|Starcom China
|China
|Harry Chen
|BBDO Shanghai
|China
|Janice Kok
|Grey Group China
|China
|Joann Chuang
|OMD Taiwan
|Taiwan
|NG BRIAN KWOK WAI
|PUBLICIS GROUPE CHINA
|China
|Young Achiever of the Year
|Christopher Lui
|PHD
|Hong Kong SAR
|Lotus Lu
|Mindshare
|China
|Nini Zhu
|Mindshare
|China
|Philip Yuan
|dentsu X
|China
|Siggi Yang
|Mindshare
|China
|Young Business Leader of the Year
|Jackie Lau
|Spotlighters
|Hong Kong SAR
|Jackie Yang
|PHD Media
|China
|Ming Liu
|MSL China
|China
|Nancy Yang
|PHD Media
|China
|Young Creative Person of the Year
|Carson
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|Cesar Farah
|BBDO Shanghai
|China
|Franky Liao
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Olivia Zhuang
|MAX
|China
|BRAND/MARKETER CATEGORIES
|Greater China Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Market
|Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|DDB Group Hong Kong
|McDonald's Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|Grey Group China
|Volvo
|China
|Leo Burnett Hong Kong
|Cathay
|Hong Kong SAR
|Publicis Groupe Taiwan
|McDonald's
|Taiwan
|Publicis Worldwide
|Hyproca1897
|China
|Greater China Award
|Brand
|Market
|Brand of the Year
|FOTILE
|China
|Heineken
|China
|Marketer of the Year
|No shortlist