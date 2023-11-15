News Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

See the shortlist for the Greater China categories in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Greater China
AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Agency Market
China Creative Agency of the Year BBDO China China
Dentsu Creative China China
Leo Burnett China
Ogilvy China China
SG China
Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year DDB Group Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Dentsu Creative Hong Kong SAR
Ogilvy Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Saatchi & Saatchi Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year BBDO Taiwan Taiwan
Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Leo Burnett Taiwan
Mediabrands Content Studio Taiwan
Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan
China Digital Agency of the Year Mindshare China
Ogilvy China China
Spark Foundry China
UM China
Wavemaker China
Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year Mindshare Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Ogilvy Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan
OMD Taiwan Taiwan
Starcom Taiwan Taiwan
Zenith Taiwan Taiwan
China Media Agency of the Year Carat China
Mindshare China
OMD China
Spark Foundry China
Wavemaker China
Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year iProspect Hong Kong SAR
Mindshare Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Universal McCann Hong Kong SAR
Zenith Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan Media Agency of the Year Carat Media Taiwan Taiwan
dentsu X Taiwan Taiwan
OMD Taiwan Taiwan
Starcom Taiwan Taiwan
Zenith Taiwan Taiwan
China PR Agency of the Year Hill+Knowlton Strategies China
KIWI Communications China
MSL China China
Ogilvy China China
Weber Shandwick China
Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year Edelman Hong Kong SAR
MSL Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Ogilvy Public Relations Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan PR Agency of the Year dentsu X Taiwan Taiwan
Golin Taipei Taiwan
MSL Taiwan
Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan
VOCAL MIDDLE Communications Consultants Taiwan
Greater China awards Agency Market
B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Publicis Sapient China China
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR
B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Assembly Hong Kong SAR
Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Digitas China China
Digitas Taiwan Taiwan
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR
Best Culture BBDO Greater China China
Dentsu Creative Hong Kong SAR
Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Edelman Hong Kong SAR
Leo Burnett Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Best Place to Work Assembly Hong Kong SAR
BBDO Greater China China
Dentsu Creative Hong Kong SAR
Golin Greater China China
Zenith Taiwan Taiwan
Boutique Agency of the Year Stig&Xi China
THINK CHINA Hong Kong SAR
Brand Design Agency of the Year Landor & Fitch Hong Kong SAR
M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong  Hong Kong SAR
MetaDesign China  China
Brand Experience Agency of the Year DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Starcom Taiwan Taiwan
TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
UNIPLAN China
Consultancy of the Year Artefact China
Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
KIWI Communications China
Ruder Finn China
Content Marketing Agency of the Year Cheil China China
Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Leo Burnett Taiwan
M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong  Hong Kong SAR
Red Ant Asia  China
Customer Engagement Agency of the Year Artefact China
DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Leo Burnett Taiwan
MAX China
TBWA\Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Data Analytics Agency of the Year Digitas Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
EssenceMediacom Hong Kong SAR
Omnicom Media Group Hong Kong SAR
Publicis EDGE China
Wavemaker China
E-commerce Agency of the Year Cheil PengTai China
OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Event Marketing Agency of the Year AUDITOIRE China
Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing China
UNIPLAN China
VISTA CREATION China
 Independent Agency of the Year Artefact China
Red Ant Asia China
Ruder Finn China
Sage House Business Consultancy  China
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR
 Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year MAX China
Publicis Influence China
QINRIVE ASIA Communication  China
Red Ant Asia China
VMLY&R China China
Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Carat China
DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Ogilvy China China
TBWA CHINA China
Wavemaker China
Market Research Agency of the Year To be announced
Performance Agency of the Year dentsu China
EssenceMediacom Hong Kong SAR
Omnicom Media Group Hong Kong SAR
Wavemaker China
Zenith China China
Production Company of the Year M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong  Hong Kong SAR
Prodigious China
Programmatic Agency of the Year Performics Taiwan Taiwan
Wavemaker China
Social Media Agency of the Year Energy BBDO Beijing China
Longwise China
MAX China
Red Ant Asia  China
TBWA BOLT Greater China China
Specialist Agency of the Year Cedar Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
IT Consultis  China
KIWI Communications China
McCANN Health China
PUBLICIS LUXE China
Talent Development Programme of the Year DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Starcom Taiwan Taiwan
VISTA CREATION China
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Greater China Award Nominee Agency Market
Account Person of the Year Billy Ni Wavemaker China
Cindy Lu DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Jesppie Poon Grey Advertising Hong Kong Limited Hong Kong SAR
Pauline Lin Leo Burnett Shanghai China
Selina Li Mindshare China
Agency Growth Leader of the Year No shortlist
Agency Head of the Year Alex Zhu VISTA CREATION China
Beck You BBDO Greater China China
Delicia Tan Edelman Hong Kong SAR
Jose Campon Wavemaker China
Liang Dong KIWI Communications China
Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Karen Lv Zenith China
Nemo Yu BBDO Beijing China
NG BRIAN KWOK WAI PUBLICIS GROUPE CHINA China
Winnie Wu Mindshare China
Xin Wang DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year Marketing and Partnerships Team Mindshare China
The Tiny Team BBDO Greater China China
Greater China Creative Leader of the Year Arthur Tsang BBDO Greater China China
Joe Zhou SG China
John Koay Edelman Hong Kong SAR
Kazuki Tsuburaku DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Spencer Wong M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong  Hong Kong SAR
New Business Development Person/Team of the Year Catherine Fei Mindshare China
Grey Growth Gurus Grey Advertising Hong Kong Limited Hong Kong SAR
iProspect Growth Team iProspect Hong Kong SAR
PHD PHD Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
TeamBreakthrough  EssenceMediacom China
Producer of the Year To be announced
Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Anson Feng Starcom China China
Harry Chen BBDO Shanghai China
Janice Kok Grey Group China China
Joann Chuang OMD Taiwan Taiwan
NG BRIAN KWOK WAI PUBLICIS GROUPE CHINA China
Young Achiever of the Year Christopher Lui PHD Hong Kong SAR
Lotus Lu Mindshare China
Nini Zhu Mindshare China
Philip Yuan dentsu X China
Siggi Yang Mindshare China
Young Business Leader of the Year Jackie Lau Spotlighters Hong Kong SAR
Jackie Yang PHD Media China
Ming Liu MSL China China
Nancy Yang PHD Media China
Young Creative Person of the Year Carson Edelman Hong Kong SAR
Cesar Farah BBDO Shanghai China
Franky Liao DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Olivia Zhuang MAX China
BRAND/MARKETER CATEGORIES
Greater China Award Agency Brand Market
Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year DDB Group Hong Kong McDonald's Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR
Grey Group China Volvo China
Leo Burnett Hong Kong Cathay Hong Kong SAR
Publicis Groupe Taiwan McDonald's Taiwan
Publicis Worldwide Hyproca1897 China
Greater China Award Brand Market
Brand of the Year  FOTILE China
Heineken China
Marketer of the Year No shortlist

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

