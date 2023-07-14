Analysis Advertising Media
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media networks in APAC

In this lesson, GrabAds provides a five-minute tutorial on how brands can use retail media networks to target shoppers.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini MBA, if you will. 

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity, inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.  

The lesson

In the 50th lesson of our Crash Course series, we dive into how brands can leverage retail media networks to target shoppers with relevant ads based on browsing history, purchase behavior, interests, and demographics 

In this lesson you will learn:

  • What attributes must a retail media network have?
  • What is not a key benefit of retail media networks compared to other advertising channels
  • What are the reasons behind the unique evolution of retail media networks in Asia?
  • How retail media networks have become a key business phenomenon
  • What digital properties can a retail media network own

Your teacher

Ken Mandel is the regional managing director and head of GrabAds, and brand insights at Grab.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of retail media networks here:
 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

