PRWeek Crash Course: How to build a brand voice
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

PRWeek Crash Course: How to build a brand voice

Our Crash Course series expands to sister publication PRWeek, with a lesson on how your business values should determine the language and tone you use on social media, and how to implement your brand voice at scale. And yes, there will be a quiz.

Campaign Crash Course: How to plan and buy OOH in APAC
Oct 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to plan and buy OOH in APAC

Out-of-home advertising has evolved enormously over recent years from static billboards to digital screens, automated trading and data-driven solutions. Find out what the future of this fast-growing medium holds.

Campaign Crash Course: How to brief a creative agency
Oct 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to brief a creative agency

When briefing an agency, the more information you provide, the better the outcome. But what exactly should you present? Longtime HK adman Chris Kyme explains the (lost?) art of giving a good brief. And there will be a quiz.

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in marketing
Sep 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in marketing

Understand how to tap into blockchain's endless applications to drive efficiency and transparency in your marketing plans, in the first of a new series of bite-sized lessons. (Warning: There WILL be a quiz.)

