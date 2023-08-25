Analysis News Advertising Media Customer Experience Technology
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Campaign Crash Course: Building loyalty with Gen Z

In this lesson, Twitch provides a five-minute tutorial on revamping the 4Cs marketing model to demonstrate how brands can better cultivate brand affinity and love among Gen Z.

Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini MBA, if you will. 

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity, inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.  

The lesson

In the 51st lesson of our Crash Course series, we dive into how brands can understand the mindsets of Gen Zs and how Gen Zs interact with brands, before setting their marketing strategy up for success. 

In this lesson you will learn:

  • How to appeal to the Gen Z demographic
  • How to capture the attention of the Gen Z demographic
  • Establishing a long-term relationship with Gen Z
  • How should brands foster a space for collaboration with the Gen Z community

Your teacher

Jan Bojko is the director of measurement and insights for APAC at Twitch.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of here:

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

