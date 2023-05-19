Advertising Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: Optimising your ad campaigns with retail data

In this lesson, The Trade Desk provides a five-minute tutorial on how advertisers can make sense of a high-growth and innovative industry like TV.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini MBA, if you will. 

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity, inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.
 
The lesson

In the 49th lesson of our Crash Course series, we dive into how retail data is becoming a crucial piece in a marketers’ toolkit and why it represents the future of digital advertising. The surge in ecommerce has seen major retailers gather a treasure trove of valuable and opt-in shopper data. 

In this lesson you will learn:

  • What are some examples of retail data
  • How advertisers can leverage retail data for products sold in retail stores as well as for products/services not available in stores
  • How advertisers can use retail data to reach customers in different life stages
  • The benefits of using retail data vs data from social media platforms? 

Your teacher

Mindy Wiriya Sarika is the director of accounts for Southeast Asia at The Trade Desk.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of retail data here:

 

 

 

 

 

Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

