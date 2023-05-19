Campaign Crash Course: Optimising your ad campaigns with retail data

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini MBA, if you will.

The lesson

In the 49th lesson of our Crash Course series, we dive into how retail data is becoming a crucial piece in a marketers’ toolkit and why it represents the future of digital advertising. The surge in ecommerce has seen major retailers gather a treasure trove of valuable and opt-in shopper data. In this lesson you will learn: What are some examples of retail data

How advertisers can leverage retail data for products sold in retail stores as well as for products/services not available in stores

How advertisers can use retail data to reach customers in different life stages

The benefits of using retail data vs data from social media platforms? Your teacher Mindy Wiriya Sarika is the director of accounts for Southeast Asia at The Trade Desk. The quiz After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of retail data here: