Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Campaign Crash Course: The power of a good reputation

In this lesson, GWI provides a five-minute tutorial on the importance of brand building, establishing a good corporate perception, why brand reputation matters in times of crises, and what consumers expect or desire from brands.

Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini MBA, if you will. 

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity, inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.  

The lesson

In this lesson you will learn:

  • Where does brand reputation primarily manifest?
  • Why mistakes have a lasting negative impact on brand's reputation.
  • What is the primary reason APAC consumers boycott brands?
  • What is the best approach for brands to regain consumer trust?
  • The importance of brand reputation in consumer decision-making.

Your teacher

Chase Buckle is the vice president of trends at GWI.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of here:

 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

