Campaign India Team
19 hours ago

Campaign Crash Course: Festive advertising

In this lesson, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, explains how brands should approach festive advertising.

Campaign India has launched its 'Crash Course' learning series, which aims to share valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in around five minutes. 
 
Adapted from the series running across Asia Pacific by Campaign Asia, this works as a mini MBA. Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. 
 
This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers. 
 
The second episode of the Crash Course series looks at what brands should keep in mind when releasing a festive campaign. 
 
In this lesson you will learn: 
  • When is the correct time to release a festive ad? 
  • How can you ensure recall of your festive ad? 
  • Why the festive season is a great time to advertise?
The teacher: Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas
 
Campaign India

