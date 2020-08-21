retail
Retail's dizzying evolution, and how APAC brands can find their way
To say there's diversity in the way retail is developing across APAC is a severe understatement. A new Bain & Company report attempts to make some sense of trends and provide tips for charting an effective course.
Why beauty brick-and-mortar is thriving In China
Offline beauty sales are peaking now that China’s online buyers are back at brick-and-mortar chain stores. But can local beauty retailers seize the moment?
How purchasing has changed in markets rebounding from COVID: Nielsen
Consumers in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea likely felt the softest pandemic impact, but are yet reprioritising their purchases as home, office and school merge.
How Shopee plans to make the pandemic windfall a permanent gain
While it benefits from an influx of shoppers and brands, the ecommerce platform works to meet rapidly shifting consumer needs and looks to use personalisation to make sure its customers and buyers stick around after the pandemic.
MNC brands may suffer as buyers scrutinise health and hygiene: Nielsen
People will move toward brands that are locally sourced unless big brands better explain ingredient origins and packaging, says Nielsen intelligence chief.
Meet Pinduoduo, Alibaba’s newest competition
Chinese e-tailer Pinduoduo has found success with its “collective buying” shopping model, but now it needs to innovate or suffer the consequences.
