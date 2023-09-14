News Advertising Media Technology
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Commerce Max officially launches as Criteo address fragmentation in retail media

The endeavour to consolidate retail media unmistakably demonstrates a determination by Criteo to command the swiftest advancing sector within the media industry.

Commerce Max officially launches as Criteo address fragmentation in retail media

Commerce media platform Criteo has officially launched its self-service demand-side platform (DSP), Commerce Max to streamline the fragmented retail media landscape. 

Retail media has proven to be a lucrative avenue for those in the space seeking additional revenue streams, as well as brands and agencies eager to engage consumers in a buying mindset.  

According to Emarketer, a considerable portion (40.7%) of China's digital ad spending in 2022 was channeled towards retail media networks owned by companies like Alibaba and JD.com. In Southeast Asia, exisiting RMNs includes the likes of Carousell, GrabAds and Panda Ads. 

However, the challenge of fragmentation within the industry, which also includes players like The Trade Desk and Amazon, has hindered the full potential of retail media. 

Commerce Max will offer brands and agencies a centralised entry point to access retail media inventory, both onsite and across premium publishers offsite.  

According to Criteo, 210 RMNs have signed up for Commerce Max, and the platform expects there to be somewhere between 500 and 600 in the future.

“Our focus is enabling all commerce-driven companies to buy and sell audiences engaged in shopping. The process has to be frictionless, and it has to solve for fragmentation,” said Megan Clarken, chief executive officer at Criteo. 

“With the launch of Commerce Max, Criteo aims to provide clients with the tools to navigate a more unified retail media ecosystem, fostering unity across the broader advertising marketplace. 

During testing with retailers and agencies like Best Buy and GroupM, Criteo claimed retailers doubled their conversion rates on average when running both onsite and offsite advertising campaigns through Commerce Max. 

Criteo will also expand its efforts with a retailer monetisation solution suite called Commerce Yield designed to unlock previously untapped demand, paving the way for the integration of marketplace and in-store monetisation technologies. 

Commerce Yield will include Commerce Yield Marketplace, which leverages Criteo's acquisition of Mabaya to integrate marketplace tactics and formats. Commerce Yield In-Store combines Criteo's in-store monetisation technology with Brandcrush, offering advertisers access to a broader range of offline inventory. 

Commerce Yield Insights, formerly known as Gradient, will provide a suite of data tools offering digital-shelf insights to support enterprise-level retail media purchases. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 4, 2023

3 Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 4, 2023

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

4 Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

5 Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency

6 HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

7 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

8 Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

Hiroshi Igarashi wants to reshape Dentsu on global stage: ‘We will move very fast from here’

9 Hiroshi Igarashi wants to reshape Dentsu on global stage: ‘We will move very fast from here’

Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite

10 Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media networks in APAC
Jul 14, 2023
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media ...

Why retail media networks have become the primary focus for brands in APAC
Oct 31, 2022

Why retail media networks have become the primary ...

Starved of first-party data by online marketplaces, brands turn to commerce media
Nov 22, 2022
Shawn Lim

Starved of first-party data by online marketplaces, ...

Dentsu launches retail media network-focused practice
Feb 17, 2023
Staff Reporters

Dentsu launches retail media network-focused practice

Just Published

Ikea awards global ad account to McCann
1 hour ago
Gurjit Degun

Ikea awards global ad account to McCann

The move does not impact regional relationships.

Fear of greenwashing label stops influencers discussing sustainability, study finds
10 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Fear of greenwashing label stops influencers ...

Unilever has formed a coalition to help content creators encourage consumers to make more sustainable choices.

Opinion: Smart TVs, streaming and advertising - how the web has transformed TV
10 hours ago
Prabhvir Sahmey

Opinion: Smart TVs, streaming and advertising - how ...

Advertisers taking advantage of the benefits CTV offers are likely to be rewarded by their audiences, explains Prabhvir Sahmey, senior director, Samsung Ads India.

Music genre ad volumes on TV witnessed growth of 9% in Jan-Jun’23: TAM report
11 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Music genre ad volumes on TV witnessed growth of 9% ...

‘Food & Beverages’ emerged as the leading sector with a 26% share of ad volumes