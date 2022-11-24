Search
Nov 24, 2022
Wunderkind launches in Australia to address brands' commerce media needs
Australia is a priority growth market for Wunderkind as it aims to help retailers realise more online revenue.
Nov 22, 2022
Starved of first-party data by online marketplaces, brands turn to commerce media
A commerce system captures users, products, and transactions and having that first-party data will enable a brand to understand the behaviour of each customer. However, brands are unable to do that when selling on marketplaces like Lazada and Shopee.
