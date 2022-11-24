Advertising Media News
Shawn Lim
Nov 24, 2022

Wunderkind launches in Australia to address brands' commerce media needs

Australia is a priority growth market for Wunderkind as it aims to help retailers realise more online revenue.

Wunderkind launches in Australia to address brands' commerce media needs

Martech platform Wunderkind has entered Asia Pacific by launching an office in Sydney to help clients with their commerce media needs. 

The platform has tapped Jamie Hoey, previously managing director of digital agency Croud, as its Australian country manager to grow headcount across sales, customer success and client partnerships in the coming 12 months. 

The platform has already secured brands like Glue Store, HelloFresh and Uniqlo to help them with their retail media channel, as the digital commerce market in Australia is projected to grow by 14% to $69.35 billion by 2025. 

Brands and retailers that build their commerce platforms are keen to take advantage of commerce media, essentially the digital infrastructure that enables relevant ads to achieve more engaging and meaningful consumer experiences.

Wunderkind wants to address the frustrations faced by brands with online marketplaces like Amazon, where they are unable to own their first-party data and personalise their offerings to consumers. 

With ongoing changes to privacy regulations, as well as shifting addressability capabilities in the industry, first-party data will enable brands to maintain addressability and personalising their customers' experience.

“Wunderkind has an ambitious global expansion strategy in place which will see us open three new offices in high priority markets by the end of 2023,” said Wulfric Light-Wilkinson, general manager for  international at Wunderkind. 

"Australia has been earmarked as one of these key areas of opportunity, and we’re excited to bring our game-changing performance marketing proposition to this new region.” 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Starved of first-party data by online marketplaces, brands turn to commerce media
Nov 22, 2022
Shawn Lim

Starved of first-party data by online marketplaces, ...

How brands can turn first-party data into practical insights
Aug 18, 2022

How brands can turn first-party data into practical ...

Finding a way forward with first-party data
May 18, 2022
Morden Chen

Finding a way forward with first-party data

CirclesLife's marketing lead on building a sustainable first-party data strategy
Oct 4, 2022

CirclesLife's marketing lead on building a ...

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
5 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.