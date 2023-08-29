Deliveroo launches new ad platform in Hong Kong

Deliveroo has launched its retail media network (RMN) in Hong Kong titled Deliveroo Media and Ecommerce, allowing brands to engage Deliveroo customers through offers across multiple channels.

This platform—which is powered by Criteo—extends beyond Deliveroo's existing sponsored positioning services, introducing advertising on the order tracker page and within the company's network of delivery kitchens and rapid grocery delivery stores.

Nick Price, interim general manager of Deliveroo Hong Kong, emphasised the strategic significance of this development, saying: "Our new advertising platform will enable restaurant and grocery partners to tell their story emotionally and effectively whilst ensuring Deliveroo customers continue to receive a food-first experience."

Currently Deliveroo partners are able to make use of their advertising services, with sponsored positioning for restaurant or grocery partners (for example). The new advertising platform enables FMCG brands to now be able to advertise to millions of customers.

The platform's network of delivery-only ‘Editions’ kitchens and rapid grocery delivery ‘HOP’ stores are also part of their new advertising proposition, as well as partnerships with restaurant partners and FMCG companies. Deliveroo has assured that consumers will continue to have a food-first experience in-app.

Deliveroo first launched the platform in UK in 2022, signing up brands like Coca-Cola, Unilever, Reckitt, and PepsiCo.

The platform’s expansion comes at a time when RMNs are becoming pivotal as growth avenues in Asia-Pacific. According to Emarketer, a considerable portion (40.7%) of China's digital ad spending in 2022 was channeled towards RMN owned by companies like Alibaba and JD.com.

In Southeast Asia, exisiting RMNs includes the likes of Carousell, GrabAds and Panda Ads.

As advertisers shift away from third-party cookies due to escalating data privacy concerns, RMNs are emerging as an attractive option to enhance investment returns.

These networks provide the unique ability to engage consumers at a decisive juncture in their shopping journey—the point of purchase. This trend aligns with the evolving landscape as online shopping gains momentum and data privacy gains prominence.

However, the area is not without its challenges, as brands have also called for common standards and agreed-upon measurement protocols for RMNs.