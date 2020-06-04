commerce
Geometry Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow on 'creative commerce' and agency's reset
"The recognition that commerce is the center of gravity for marketing and media should push us all into new territory."
COVID-19 could catalyse subscription commerce in APAC
As cities to go into lockdown and millions of people to stay home, DTC brands have an opportunity to cut through.
Instagram introduces in-app checkout
Picture-sharing app will keep 'small cut' of each sale it makes in-app.
Publicis Commerce launches in APAC
Ken Mandel to lead new unit.
Nielsen: APAC leading the way in mcommerce expansion
Global mobile purchasing activity is predicted to soar in the next few years, with the fastest growth taking place in Asia-Pacific, according to a new Nielsen study.
Facebook’s mobile pitch to retailers in SEA
Social network touts products that will help engage region’s mobile-first consumers.
