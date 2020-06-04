commerce

Geometry Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow on 'creative commerce' and agency's reset
Jun 4, 2020
Lindsay Stein

"The recognition that commerce is the center of gravity for marketing and media should push us all into new territory."

COVID-19 could catalyse subscription commerce in APAC
Apr 14, 2020
Roshat Adnani

As cities to go into lockdown and millions of people to stay home, DTC brands have an opportunity to cut through.

Instagram introduces in-app checkout
Mar 20, 2019
Omar Oakes

Picture-sharing app will keep 'small cut' of each sale it makes in-app.

Publicis Commerce launches in APAC
Jan 9, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Ken Mandel to lead new unit.

Nielsen: APAC leading the way in mcommerce expansion
Oct 26, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Global mobile purchasing activity is predicted to soar in the next few years, with the fastest growth taking place in Asia-Pacific, according to a new Nielsen study.

Facebook’s mobile pitch to retailers in SEA
Oct 20, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Social network touts products that will help engage region’s mobile-first consumers.

