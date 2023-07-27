TikTok set to launch e-commerce business in US with Chinese goods

TikTok is set to launch an e-commerce business in the US to sell made-in-China goods to consumers.

The video-sharing platform will make the program available in its biggest market in early August, which will take on fellow US-based Chinese shopping platforms Shein and Temu.

TikTok's initiative is akin to Amazon's ‘Sold by Amazon’, and will manage storage, shipping, marketing, transactions, logistics, and after-sale services for manufacturers and merchants in China.